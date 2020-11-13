Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills

FASCINATING STORY

Your grandfather has invited you to Tasty Hills to meet your dream of changing into the best chef in historical past. Solve the thriller of the collapse of his restaurant empire, make new mates, and battle crafty opponents. Prove your expertise earlier than a troublesome however truthful culinary critic.

UNIQUE GAMEPLAY

Cooking Diary is a fast-paced, thrilling time administration recreation. Put your multitasking expertise to the take a look at. Prepare dozens of fabulous dishes along with your grandfather and assistants to win your prospects’ hearts. Join a culinary guild or create considered one of your personal and enter thrilling competitions.

SATISFY YOUR CUSTOMERS

Open new eating places, adorn them to your liking, and turn into the most effective chef in Tasty Hills! Put a brand new sound system in your restaurant to fulfill your prospects’ musical tastes and get higher suggestions, or get a model new TV to entertain your prospects whereas they wait for his or her orders. Be the inside designer of your very personal restaurant! Redesign your partitions and flooring and adorn your eatery with eye-catching work and curtains.

CULINARY FASHION

Become the chicest chef on the town with HUNDREDS of various articles of clothes and niknaks. Grow a beard or a mustache or change your coiffure, eye shade, and even the form of your face!

KEY FEATURES:

– Open your very personal dream restaurant with a singular design and scrumptious dishes

– Decorate your eating places to fit your style

– Customize your character’s look with 300+ articles of clothes and niknaks

– Enter culinary guild contests

– Regular free updates

Start your journey and create your very personal fascinating story in Cooking Diary immediately!

Join us on social networks to maintain up with the newest information from Tasty Hills:

https://www.fb.com/CookingDiarySport/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_4hNXHvg5xwDy4qDSsi83w

https://www.instagram.com/cookingdiary_official/









Incoming Search:

Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills hack,

Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills cheat,

Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills iOS hack,

Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills android hack,

Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills generator,

Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills on-line cheat.

Free Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills Handful of rubies, Free Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills Very scorching supply, Free Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills Tempting supply, Free Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills Bag of rubies, Free Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills Tasty supply, Free Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills Wonderful Bundle, Free Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills Amateur’s Bundle, Free Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills Chest of rubies, Free Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills Case of rubies, Free Cooking Diary®: Tasty Hills Appetizing supply.