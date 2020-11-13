Discovery GO

Watch full episodes and reside TV from Discovery Channel anytime, wherever. It’s FREE together with your TV subscription. Just register together with your TV supplier username and password to get entry to favorites like Naked and Afraid, Gold Rush, Street Outlaws, Fast N’ Loud and plenty of extra.

New episodes are added on a regular basis.

BINGE ON YOUR FAVORITE SHOWS

+ Deadliest Catch

+ Shark Week

+ Gold Rush

+ Street Outlaws

+ Fast N’ Loud

+ Bering Sea Gold

+ Naked and Afraid

+ Moonshiners

+ Mythbusters

+ Naked & Afraid

+ Alaskan Bush People

+ Killing Fields

And many, many extra!

FEATURES

+ Live TV

+ Full Seasons

+ Browse and seek for your favourite reveals by style

+ tvOS

+ Chromecast

+ Save episodes to your watchlist

+ Closed-Captioning assist

REQUIREMENTS

+ Available within the US Only

+ A Wi-Fi connection is really helpful

+ iOS 9 or larger

+ More suppliers coming quickly.

Visit discovery.com to look at reveals or reside stream out of your pc.

Need assist? Visit us at discovery.com/common/contact

Please word: This app options Nielsen’s proprietary measurement software program which can will let you contribute to market analysis, like Nielsen’s TV Ratings. Please see www.nielsen.com/digitalprivacy for extra data.









