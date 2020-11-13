Rally your troops, deploy your traps, and put together for the biggest battle the Realm has ever seen. Lead your forces to victory and dominate the Realm in Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire!

Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire is a cell MMO expertise that delivers huge warfare and thrilling adventures in your system.

The potentialities are limitless within the Realm. Want to experience a Chocobo to scout an enemy Empire? How about preventing Monsters and raiding their lairs for uncommon loot? Explore an enormous world bursting with content material as you construct, improve, and combat your strategy to glory.

Infantry, mages, cavalry, and siege items are yours to command and level-up. Put your military to the check by preventing alongside your Guild — and even competing in colossal Realm-vs-Realm occasions!

In addition to defeating foes, you may get pleasure from numerous options, together with:

– Unlock new playable Heroes like Lunafreya, Gladiolus, and Ignis

– Build your very personal Empire and set highly effective Traps to halt your enemies

– Craft weapons and armor in your Hero, from Gladiolus’ Hardedge to Aranea Highwind’s signature lance.

– Battle Monsters and scavenge their lairs to uncover uncommon loot.

– Chat with gamers from across the globe, receiving real-time translations in your language

Be daring or be destroyed. Summon your power in Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire!

