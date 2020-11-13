Game of Kings: The Blood Throne is totally FREE to play and it options:

– Players vs. Players Epic Wars.

– Explore the world map, search and assault completely different Monsters and get treasured prizes.

– Gather 6 completely different sorts of assets (meals, iron, stone, wooden, silver and gold) to make use of to construct and improve buildings, prepare armies and analysis new applied sciences.

– Gather a whole bunch of 1000’s of troopers amongst Swordsman, Archers, Knights and Siege Machines, in 4 more and more highly effective tiers! Attack different gamers and defend your Empire!

– Create or be a part of alliances and wage warfare with different coalitions, win all of them and dominate the Kingdom! Make mates with different gamers, develop collectively and struggle your widespread enemies like brothers!

– Forge Epic and Legendary weapons to turn into immensely highly effective!

– Power up your Hero with 2 completely different talent timber system.

– No language boundaries! Talk to anybody freely with our real-time in chat translation of 34 completely different languages.

– Frequent occasions with FREE presents and fascinating actions.

What our gamers say of GOK:

5/5 – “I love the graphics. I love the fast pace of growth and I also love how I can grow and be effective without breaking the bank. Great job developers!!! This game is better and better. It’s my main game now. I left GOW!! Two thumbs up!!!”.

5/5 – “I have played GOW for years and I find this game to be much smoother and the graphics are much better”.

5/5 – “Great game, it’s like an old-time Game of War were you actually have to use your head and not your wallet lol”.

5/5 – “Better than mobile strike”.

5/5 – “Good game. Beats Game of War hands down”.

Game of Kings: The Blood Throne is totally free to play, nevertheless, some gadgets nonetheless may be bought with actual cash. If you don’t wish to use this function, please disable this perform in your gadget or the setting of the shop.

Gold Club:

Weekly Gold Club Member

– Period: 1 week

– Price: 9.99$

Monthly Gold Club Member

– Period: 1 month

– Price: 29.99$

Quarterly Gold Club Member

– Period: 3 months

– Price: 79.99$

• Payment will probably be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy

• Subscription mechanically renews until auto-renew is turned off no less than 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval

• Accounts will probably be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval, and establish the price of the renewal

• Subscriptions could also be managed by the person and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the person’s Account Settings after buy

Terms Of Use: http://gameofkings-app.com/TermsOfUse.html

Privacy Policy: http://www.gameofkings-app.com/privacypolicy.html









