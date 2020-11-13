Friday, November 13, 2020
    Mad Skills Motocross 2




    OVER 8 MILLION DOWNLOADS! A #1 GAME IN 48 COUNTRIES!

    Discover what skilled racers, motocross followers, and informal players throughout the globe already know: Mad Skills Motocross 2 is probably the most intense iOS racing expertise of all time!

    Mad Skills Motocross 2 consists of:

    UNBELIEVABLE PHYSICS!
     Mad Skills Motocross 2 options the perfect bike physics of any side-scrolling racing sport on the planet. You’ll be amazed on the responsiveness of the bikes on this sport. The extra you play, the sooner (and extra addicted) you’ll get.

    11 DIFFERENT BIKES! 
    Work your means up by way of 11 completely different bikes, every with completely different speeds and dealing with. Get the quickest bike and dominate your folks!

    AN EXCITING NEW PLAYER-VS.-PLAYER “VERSUS” MODE 
    This characteristic is an absolute blast. Choose a good friend (or random opponent), choose a monitor, and lay down the perfect lap time you’ll be able to in two minutes. Then see if they will beat it in the identical period of time. Battle to earn XP so you’ll be able to degree up and rating superior digital items.

    DOZENS OF TRACKS – WITH MORE ADDED EVERY WEEK FOR FREE!
     Mad Skills Motocross 2 has sufficient content material to maintain you busy for years. Beat the inventory opponent on dozens of profession tracks, after which see in the event you can beat the Ace to unlock extra tracks. Once you’ve Aced all of them, take in your pals, neighbors, and gamers all around the world. You may even observe real-life skilled motocross racers – nearly all of them play Mad Skills – and tackle their finest occasions.

    WEEKLY COMPETITIONS! 
    Mad Skills Motocross 2 options a web-based competitors referred to as JAM, which pits you towards fellow gamers the world over on new tracks each week. JAM will seemingly be some of the addicting experiences you’ve ever had in your cell system.

    CUSTOMIZABLE BIKES AND RIDERS 
    Change the colour of your bike and your rider’s gear, and add your favourite quantity to your bike’s quantity plate. If you’re quick sufficient, you’ll be able to even earn a digital Red Bull helmet to let your folks know you rule!

    AND MORE!

    Optional rockets that can assist you previous troublesome ranges and rivals

    Universal software. Connect to Facebook, Twitter or GameCenter and your sport progress and purchases will sync between units.

    Beautiful settings which can be retina optimized for a tremendous gameplay expertise.

    See the official trailer right here: www.madskillsmx.com/trailer

     Like Mad Skills Motocross 2 at www.fb.com/madskillsmotocross
     Follow Mad Skills Motocross 2 at www.twitter.com/madskillsmx and www.instagram.com/madskillsmx

    While this app is free to obtain and play, there are some gadgets within the sport that price actual cash. You have the choice to purchase additional tracks by subscribing to our month-to-month monitor packs. The subscription will routinely renew till canceled in the event you select to buy it. Also, Mad Skills Motocross 2 hyperlinks to social networks which can be supposed for an viewers over the age of 13. This sport consists of promoting of Turborilla merchandise and merchandise from choose companions.

    Gift this app! Just click on the arrow beside the Buy App icon.




    admin

