Take your group all the best way, wherever you’re, with the EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 19 Companion app. Access your Madden NFL 19 franchise rapidly, and keep related to the motion. Get the newest information and updates from the Madden group – even discover suggestions and tips straight from the professionals and builders themselves.

CONNECT TO YOUR FRANCHISE

Check in your group anytime, anyplace. View your league schedule, set your recreation standing, and export league knowledge to supported third occasion websites the place you possibly can analyze stats and extra. League Commissioners may make the most of handy instruments to advance their franchise week, clear cap penalties, and set league members to “auto-pilot.”

ACCESS MADDEN MESSENGER ON THE GO

Keep in contact along with your franchise and Ultimate Team by way of Madden Messenger, and by no means miss an essential replace. Receive synched notifications straight out of your console about accomplished auctions, new commerce gives, rewards, aims, and earned achievements.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Connect to the Madden group with user-generated content material, from intense screenshots to movies of game-changing performs. Get hints and methods from the professionals, and even find out about recent function updates, unique gives, and details about upcoming aggressive occasions straight from the Madden group.

SCORE EXCLUSIVE MUT REWARDS

Sign as much as obtain MUT rewards like Coins, Packs, and different nice surprises all through your Madden Season. View your rewards and uncover distinctive and extra in-depth reward stats, unique to the Companion app. Then, get within the recreation to redeem them for packs, participant gadgets, and extra.

Important Consumer Information: This app: requires a persistent Internet connection (community charges might apply); requires acceptance of EA’s Privacy & Cookie Policy, TOS and EULA; collects knowledge although third occasion advert serving and analytics expertise (See Privacy & Cookie Policy for particulars); Requires Madden NFL 19 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, and an EA Account to make use of; comprises direct hyperlinks to the Internet and social networking websites and the Internet supposed for an viewers over 13.









