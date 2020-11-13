Moe! Ninja Girls: Visual Novel

From the creators of visible novel video games for ladies “Shall we date?” with ≪32 million DLs≫ comes the latest title FOR MEN!!

WHAT’S THIS GAME?:

The ending of the story will change primarily based on the alternatives you make in the course of the story. Your personal, distinctive story awaits you! These large-scale love story video games are totally different from both anime, manga or romance novels however are simply as pleasing. Get shut along with your favourite lady and revel in faculty life.

ABOUT MOE! NINJA GIRLS:

You’re a genius ninja that hides your true identification and transfers to Mizaki School.

Surrounded by women your age, you lastly get the peaceable on a regular basis faculty life that you have all the time longed for. After a collection of occasions, you find yourself beginning a “Ninja Seeking Club” in school to seek out ninjas! As you spend your days busy with women and membership actions, you begin to uncover the true identities of your fellow membership members… Can you unmask your favourite lady’s identification? And what is the huge secret behind Mizaki School?

YOUR CUTE GIRLFRIENDS:

Akari Hanao – “We’re in the same class…and our seats are so close…it’s gotta be fate, right?!”

A classmate of yours. She all the time thinks positively, although generally she is just too starry-eyed. Active, athletic, and comparatively sensible, she livens up the social gathering, whereas additionally generally getting herself and the individuals round her in hassle. She admires ninjas and comes up with the concept to arrange a “Ninja Seeking Club”.

Enju Saion-ji – “Oh well… If you’re having trouble, I suppose I can tell you whatever you need to know.”

A classmate of yours. She is a member of the coed council and is wise in addition to agile. Can appear commanding at occasions, however is definitely caring by nature, so she takes care of Akari regardless of usually being dragged into hassle by her. Does not present individuals how she lives her personal life. Rumor says she comes from a millionaire household.

Ricka Machiyuki – “No problem. Don’t think about who is behind you. Just take your lessons.”

A classmate of yours, who transferred proper after you. Always stays quiet and poker-faced, making a mysterious temper round her. From time to time she says issues that sound unsettling, however her classmates hope that she is just joking. Likes video video games. Loves fried noodle hotdogs.

FEATURES:

* FREE to play!

* Beautiful art work, alluring soundtracks and movement results

* Multiple endings relying on the alternatives you make

* Cute costumes in Japanese anime model with fixed updates

* In-game occasions ceaselessly held with unique prizes

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED IF YOU:

– Love romance novels or motion pictures

– Love Japanese video games, manga, novels or anime

– Are serious about relationship sim video games however choose one thing extra easy

– Want to take pleasure in being in love with quite a lot of ladies

– Want to have a love affair with out anybody figuring out

– Are loopy about Ninjas

– Love romance video games / relationship video games free of charge

– Love style and dressing up your associate

– Enjoy studying fiction with grand setting

