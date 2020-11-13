My NBA 2K20

The new NBA 2K companion app has arrived! MyNBA2K20 is filled with options, together with the power to scan your face into NBA 2K20 out of your cell gadget, alternatives to earn Virtual Currency, and a collectible card battling recreation with each day aims to earn nice rewards!

INTEGRATION WITH NBA 2K20

• Scan your self into NBA 2K20 on Xbox One and PS4 utilizing your cell gadget.

• Daily alternatives to earn Virtual Currency for NBA 2K20 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

• View the each day schedule and upcoming occasion posters for NBA 2K20.

CARD BATTLE MODES

• Collect your favourite NBA superstars from the previous and current and problem different avid gamers throughout the globe in a wide range of modes.

• Many methods to play with Quick Game, PVP, Reigning Threes, and the returning Champions recreation modes.

DAILY AND WEEKLY EVENTS

• Complete each day missions for in-game rewards.

• Compete for prime playing cards in weekly occasions together with King of the Court, Gauntlet, and Rivals Clash.

• Uncover the key draft board sample for additional rewards!









