Pocket Points: College Rewards

Are you in school, broke, and hooked on your cellphone? Pocket Points incentivizes you to place your cellphone away and keep targeted with coupons at native retailers and massive on-line manufacturers. Get your college work finished, concentrate in school, and be rewarded for it.

Earn factors! Use our timer to trace how lengthy you’re not utilizing your cellphone. For each minute you’re not utilizing your cellphone, you’ll earn factors. Get probably the most factors you possibly can and spend them on superior scholar reductions. We’ll enable you to put your focus in your research so that you might be extra productive and really feel extra achieved.

Now take these factors and store on our market of items and deal with your self to scholar coupons and reductions for meals, attire, equipment, and way more. Students get updates on new coupons. Never miss deal, as a result of each penny counts. Students spend extra money on meals than the rest, so try our meals offers or recommend offers you need to see in your school city.

Save cash at Lulus, Chick-fil-a, Papa John’s, Dutch Brothers, Chegg, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and extra. Some offers won’t be out there in your location.

The leaderboards and achievements for college students who keep targeted probably the most create a aggressive ambiance in school. Are you staying targeted extra? Find out the way you rank in opposition to different college students at your college and college students throughout the nation. Save cash, keep targeted with Pocket Points.

Features

> Timer: Stay targeted and earn factors

> Marketplace: Spend factors on scholar coupons and rewards

> Leaderboard: See the place you stack up on the leaderboard

> Achievements: Get achievements for hitting targets

Tweet us @PocketPoints or e mail us at [email protected] for recommendations or help.

Disclaimer: continued use of GPS working within the background can dramatically lower battery life.









