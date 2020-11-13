Friday, November 13, 2020
    QuickThoughts – Earn Rewards




    QuickThoughts rewards you with FREE iTunes Gift Cards for sharing your ideas by way of fast surveys and native survey occasions! Earn rewards on the go and redeem them without spending a dime $10 reward playing cards!

    Select from 1000’s of surveys proper in your cellphone, or test in at native retailers and take photographs to earn reward card rewards on the go. Pick from all kinds of surveys and polls starting from fast surveys to in-depth questionnaires- you possibly can even embark on actual life GPS-based actions to earn reward playing cards at your favourite shops!

    Each survey rewards as much as $3, and native actions pay as much as $5. Once you hit your first $10, you possibly can money out for a FREE iTunes reward card!

    Have enjoyable, share your ideas, and get rewarded with QuickThoughts!

    QUICKTHOUGHTS FEATURES:

    Earn Free Gift Cards for Surveys
    – QuickThoughts provides paid surveys from 1000’s of sources on lots of of topics. You’ll by no means run out of possibilities to earn iTunes reward card rewards, only for sharing your opinion with actual sources that worth your ideas!

    Share Your Opinion
    – QuickThoughts companions with firms that need to hear YOUR opinion to make their services higher match to what you want. Get your voice heard and assist make a change – plus earn some free rewards alongside the way in which.

    Earn Up to $3 Per Survey
    – Each survey is totally different, and so is every reward! Longer polls and in-person actions can compensate you extra, whereas shorter surveys offer you a fast enhance to your stability. When you hit your first $10 in factors, you possibly can commerce them in for a free reward card!

    Redeem Points for iTunes Gift Cards
    – Trade within the factors you get from surveys without spending a dime iTunes reward playing cards! The greenback quantity in your in-app pockets is identical quantity you’ll obtain in your iTunes pockets – no secret trade charges or hidden charges.

    Check In With Local Photo Activities
    – Use the “Find Local Activities” function to scan the realm round you for location primarily based survey alternatives. Then, journey to close by places and supply your suggestions to retailers by enjoyable photograph actions. Earn as much as $5 per survey for occurring an journey!

    Marketing brokers and native companies need to reward you on your opinion! Take fast polls out of your cellphone or head into the sector to take photograph surveys, and trade your factors to get free iTunes reward playing cards!

    You might be incomes proper now! Download QuickThoughts and share your opinions as we speak!

    Signing up is straightforward and secure. Must be 18 or over. Not obtainable in all international locations.

    Disclaimer:
    •The utility makes use of GPS within the each background and foreground to qualify you for surveys primarily based in your location and to allow the “Activities” performance.
    •Continued use of GPS operating within the background can dramatically lower battery life.
    •You might disable location for QuickThoughts, however it will restrict obtainable survey alternatives and disable the “Activities” performance.




