Slugterra: Slug it Out 2

Get able to SLUG IT OUT with Elementals, Megamorphs, Ghoul Elementals, and Ghoul Slugs! This definitive Slugterra sport offers you all the slugslinging motion you have been asking for, and extra!

Slugs are disappearing all throughout the 99 caverns and it is as much as you to search out out why! Bring the slugs house and restore the fragile steadiness of slug vitality on this underground world. Play as hero Eli Shane as you unravel the thriller together with your greatest slug buddy Burpy at your facet. Collect an arsenal of the little reworking critters with wonderful powers, and as you stage them up with battle expertise, watch your slugs’ transformations get epic!

When the battle is over, cool off and bond together with your slugs within the new Slug Hideout, the place your slugs can hang around and work together with one another—and with you! Use your hard-earned gems to get new treasure chests or use your Evolution Stones to evolve your slugs into their highly effective Megamorph varieties!

Grab your blaster, load up your slugs and prepare to SLUG IT OUT!

Features:

• Match-three gone wild! Fast-paced matching brings frantic enjoyable to the normal match-3 mechanic!

• Duel with the superior energy of Elementals, Megamorphs, and Ghoul slugs!

• Find Evolution Stones and evolve your slugs to extra highly effective Megamorph variations!

• Epic boss battles! Unique, large bosses can shock you at any flip, so at all times be prepared for a harmful duel!

• Explore the world map in Story Mode to maintain Slugterra protected from mysterious threats and sinister slugslingers.

• Duel your favorite villains from the TV sequence, and journey to chill new caverns to battle never-before-seen foes!

• New Slug Hideout the place your slugs can play and work together with one another!

• Open treasure chests to earn new slugs, Evolution Stones, gems, and cash!

• Collect your entire favorite slugs and blast into battle!









