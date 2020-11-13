Text Free Calling App

Make free calls with an actual US cellphone quantity. Textfree Voice is right for calling as a result of it comes pre-loaded with 60 free calling minutes that can be utilized to name anybody within the U.S., Canada or Mexico. After that, outbound calling minutes are free to earn or tremendous low-cost to purchase. Plus, incoming calls and textual content messages are at all times free. Who doesn’t love free calling?

YOU CAN’T BEAT THE ORIGINAL

Based on the unique Textfree app, Textfree Voice is the easiest way to name with family and friends. Textfree Voice helps you to arrange a number of customized voicemail greetings for these instances while you miss a name. If you intend to move out of city (or possibly you simply don’t need to be bothered) you may ship all of your calls to voicemail.

REAL PHONE NUMBER INCLUDED

Not many free texting apps allow you to select an actual cellphone quantity. But having your personal native cellphone quantity means you may name your grandma’s landline, order a pizza, SMS any quantity, and naturally, hit up all your pals, even when they don’t have a smartphone.

TURN ANY DEVICE INTO A PHONE

No cellphone? No Problem. Textfree Voice has you coated. Textfree Voice turns your iPad or outdated iPhone right into a cellphone, so you may name and textual content without spending a dime. Plus, calls sound nice over Wi-Fi.

UNIQUE RING TONES

To be sure you realize it’s Textfree Voice ringing when somebody calls, we’ve included tons of distinctive ringtones so that you can select from – you may even arrange completely different tones primarily based on who’s calling.

SEND UNLIMITED FREE TEXTS & REAL MMS PICTURE MESSAGES

With Textfree Voice you get free SMS texting plus calling, completely free and limitless. And now, Textfree Voice is enabled with actual MMS image messaging identical to a provider cellphone – no unusual trying hyperlinks. That means you may ship image messages to all your pals, even when they don’t have Textfree Voice!

OPTIONAL SUBSCRIPTIONS

• Reserve Number ($4.99 month-to-month) – Keep your quantity from expiring (usually we reclaim in energetic numbers after 30-days)

• Voicemail-To-Text ($4.99 month-to-month) – Get your voicemails transcribed and despatched as a textual content message so you may learn it at your comfort.

• Remove Ads ($2.99 month-to-month) – This one, properly, you get the thought.

TERMS

Subscriptions robotically billed month-to-month or yearly to your iTunes Account and auto-renew, until you flip off auto-renew at the very least 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval. Payments are charged to your iTunes account upon affirmation of buy. You can flip off auto-renew or handle subscriptions in your iTunes & App Store account settings. Cancellations take impact on the finish of the energetic subscription interval. Any unused portion of a free trial interval (the place out there) is forfeited when buying a subscription.

Privacy coverage & phrases of use: http://www.pinger.com/privacy-policy

OTHER IMPORTANT STUFF

• Emergency calls usually are not supported

• Textfree Voice is ad-supported

• When roaming, extra provider knowledge fees could apply. Contact your provider for particulars.

• If your contacts aren’t on Textfree Voice, they may need to pay common provider fees for texts and footage.

• Choose ringtones and textual content tones

• Free texting to the US and 30+ international locations. For an inventory of these international locations go to: https://pinger.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/203621654

COPYRIGHT

© 2018 Pinger, Inc. All rights reserved. The Textfree identify, related logos and logos are logos of Pinger, Inc. or associated entities.









