Baseball Star

Enjoy an actual Full 3D baseball sport with out web entry !

◆ Features

1) No want to hook up with the web.

2) Enjoy the sport comfortably with plentiful each day free bonus like participant playing cards, gadgets, sport factors and many others.

3) Enjoy an actual full 3D baseball sport with enjoying mode and administration mode.

4) Create your workforce and construct up your roster as you need by enhancing options.

5) Make your workforce and gamers extra highly effective and win the Legend Championship.

6) Support for Tablet PC

◆ Game Mode

1) League Mode

– Compose the season with the variety of video games as you need. (16, 32, 64, 128 video games)

– Select the variety of innings you need. (3, 6, 9 innings)

2) Challenge Mode

– 5 leagues (Minor, Major, Master, Champion, Legend)

– Win the championship and battle with extra highly effective groups of the upper league.

3) Event Match

– It is held as soon as a day and rewards is paid in keeping with victory and defeat.

– It is predicated on computerized development, and you’ll intervene within the sport by means of direct play at essential moments.

◆ Game Play

1) Play : Play all innings in particular person (some innings could be proceeded robotically in order for you)

2) Auto Play : Proceed every sport robotically

3) Auto Season : Proceed entire season robotically (Challenge Mode)

◆ Training and Upgrade

1) Make you workforce extra highly effective by coaching your gamers and recruiting extra highly effective gamers.

2) Equip your workforce and gamers with numerous gadgets.

3) Upgrade your stadium and maintain extra good gamers.

◆ Caution

When you alter your cellphone gadget or delete the sport, all sport knowledge is initialized.

Please use choice Data>Save to avoid wasting all sport knowledge and use choice Data>Load to revive.









