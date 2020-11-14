Create your kawaii avatar and produce great style exhibits!

Over 55 million downloads all around the world!

From the globally in style smartphone group app, “CocoPPa”, comes a particular pretty app, “CocoPPa Play”.

Now create and beautify your avatar with cute outfits!

Create style exhibits for folks all around the world 🙂

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

Create Your Models

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

You can select combos of 15 merchandise components, equivalent to hairstyles, face equipment, pores and skin colours and naturally, outfits.

Also, you’ll get numerous “Posing” gadgets by getting increased stage!

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

Customize Your Show

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

You can manage your avatar as “My Model” in exhibits.

In the present, you possibly can add as much as 3 fashions. You can set not solely your fashions, however your buddy’s fashions as properly.

You also can create your unique present by setting stage set or decor merchandise.

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

Share with Everybody

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

Cheers folks’s exhibits and publish a message in addition to adorning your present. You will have the ability to get free outfits by exchanging factors you get by cheering for exhibits.

Make many mates and you may invite them to your exhibits!

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

Connect To CocoPPa

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

After you could have related your CocoPPa account ID, it is possible for you to to set your avatar image in CocoPPa My Page.

You also can use the avatar image for the CocoPPa icon.

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

Try Quests & Get Amenities

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

Complete every day quests, assist for distinctive app characters! And you’ll get free helpful gadgets to brighten your exhibits.

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

About Sister-App “CocoPPa”

｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡

– Our house display customization / world group app has turn out to be a sensation within the app world.

Don’t miss your probability to make your smartphone look really cute!

New cute themes of Hello Kitty, My Melody are actually out there.

– Customize your telephone and make it a lot cuter than your folks.

No extra messy house screens with icons of various style!

If you need them cool and arranged, use the characters’ themes that you simply actually like.

– CocoPPa can do all of the above and much more!

We’ve received tons of latest content material coming in daily from our worldwide consumer group.

We guarantee anybody will discover one thing they like 🙂

It’s very straightforward to brighten your house display with CocoPPa!

– Make Sure to Check right here!

*Tablet gadgets is not going to be corresponding gadgets.









