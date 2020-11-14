Emoji 1000+ New Free Emojis

Access to all emojis in your iPhone with Emoji 1000+!

Features

Add Custom Shortcuts

Unlike different emoji keyboard app, Emoji 1000+ permits you to create customized shortcuts by holding on the emojis. You can entry them by swiping on the icons finding on the appropriate facet of the keyboard.

Reorder Your Emojis

You can reorder your emojis, put your favorite emojis wherever you want in order to create one of the best emoji keyboard of your individual.

Send Huge Stickers

You can ship lovely and enjoyable enormous stickers by merely tapping the shift button.

Transform Your Emojis

You can scale or rotate the emojis with the built-in rework instruments.









