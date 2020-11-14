Grow Empire: Rome is a charming recreation, mixing tower protection (TD) and technique mechanisms with function enjoying (RPG) components.

You are Caesar, mighty chief of the Roman republic, your goal is to defeat different civilizations in historical Europe with a military made-up of roman troopers, siege weapons, heroes and barbarian mercenaries. Be prepared for War!

Turn a small republic within the coronary heart of the Italian peninsula into the best civilization the world has ever seen. Lead a bunch of weak peasants into the fierceness of battle to show them into invincible warriors.

Upgrade your stronghold to defend from essentially the most fearful barbarian’s clans and armies from Italy, Gallium, Carthage and Iberian peninsula. Conquer them to develop your dominions and see your nation wealth grows.

The glory is awaiting for you Caesar!

Veni Vidi Vici!

Features:

• Tower Defense (TD), Strategy and Role Playing (RPG) components.

• +1500 waves to outlive.

• +120 cities to beat in historical Europe.

• New metropolis protection mode.

• +1000 buildings upgrades.

• +35 totally different Roman troops to analysis and unlock.

• 4 European enemy factions, every with +12 totally different troops.

• Siege weapons and conflict elephants!

• 4 heroes with particular abilities.

• +18 Skills to unlock.

• +6 Cards booster with 3 ranges.









