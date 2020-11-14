Horse Haven World Adventures

THE WORLD IS YOURS, MAKE IT THE PERFECT HORSE HAVEN!

Create and handle a dream horse farm spanning a number of unique websites everywhere in the world.

Raise the proper horse companion and be a part of collectively in enjoyable steeplechase races and actions!

– CREATE YOUR DREAM HORSE HAVEN around the globe: an impressive ranch within the USA, a captivating stud farm in France, a fascinating valley in Germany, a picturesque rural city in England and a beautiful Fantasy Island.

– RAISE THE BEST HORSES: pet, nurture, feed, and groom your equine buddies to assist them develop from foal to grownup!

– BREED over a HUNDRED distinctive HORSES and PONIES from essentially the most well-known ones: Gypsy Vanner, Black Forest, Arabian, Thoroughbred, Clydesdale, Shetland Pony, Quarter, Mustang and extra.

– Mate your champions along with your FRIEND’s to unlock the rarest and finest horses!

– CUSTOMIZE your horses with trendy saddles and fancy leg wraps.

– CAPTURE and SHARE their finest appears with your folks.

– RUN STEEPLECHASE AROUND THE WORLD and compete in essentially the most attractive backdrops: The hills of Rio de Janeiro, Lapland’s Northern Lights, Japan’s cheery blossoms, and extra.

– CHALLENGE YOUR FRIENDS to win trophies and climb the day by day leaderboards!

Horse Haven subscriptions :

· Several Subscription choices (2) : Monthly plan out there from degree 9 on and Yearly plan out there from degree 15 on.

· Speed up all of your favourite actions : harvesting sources and coaching your horses are 30% quicker inside the period of the subscription.

· Enjoy your always-on Magnet for Steeplechase and the distinctive Coins Collection button in the course of the subscription.

· Get much more with the Yearly plan : 50% quicker Purebreeders’ Society’s quests and a novel reward every month.

· Payment will probably be charged to your iTunes account at affirmation of buy.

· Subscription mechanically renews until auto-renewal is turned off at the very least 24-hours earlier than the top of the present interval.

· Account will probably be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the top of the present interval, and your assertion will probably be billed as “”value of renewal””

· Subscriptions could also be managed by the consumer, and auto-renewal could also be turned off, by going to the consumer’s Account Settings after buy.

· No cancellation of the present subscription is allowed throughout the energetic subscription interval.

Privacy Policy – https://authorized.ubi.com/privacypolicy/en-GB

Terms of Use -https://authorized.ubi.com/termsofuse/en-INTL

Play extra at http://appstore.com/ubisoft

And be a part of your neighborhood!

Facebook https://www.fb.com/HorseHavenWorldAdventures/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/horsehavenofficial/

Twitter https://twitter.com/HorseHavenWA

Our recreation requests wifi, cellular information, Calendar and Photo entry to make sure fundamental capabilities.

Any suggestions? [email protected]









Incoming Search:

Horse Haven World Adventures hack,

Horse Haven World Adventures cheat,

Horse Haven World Adventures iOS hack,

Horse Haven World Adventures android hack,

Horse Haven World Adventures generator,

Horse Haven World Adventures on-line cheat.

Free Horse Haven World Adventures Handful of Diamonds, Free Horse Haven World Adventures Pocketful of Diamonds, Free Horse Haven World Adventures Sack of Diamonds, Free Horse Haven World Adventures Handful of Coins, Free Horse Haven World Adventures Pocketful of Coins, Free Horse Haven World Adventures Small Diamonds Promotion Box, Free Horse Haven World Adventures VIP pack, Free Horse Haven World Adventures Box of Diamonds, Free Horse Haven World Adventures Suitcase of Diamonds, Free Horse Haven World Adventures Starter Pack 2.