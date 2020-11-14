Samsung Galaxy Watch (Gear S)

“* Galaxy Watch will not be appropriate with iPad and iPod contact

The Galaxy Watch software connects Gear S2, Gear S3, Gear Sport and Galaxy Watch to your cell gadget. It additionally manages and displays Gear S2 / Gear S3 / Gear Sport / Galaxy Watch options and purposes put in by means of Galaxy App Store. Use the Galaxy Watch software to arrange and handle the next

Features:

– Connect to and disconnect from a cell gadget

– Application obtain and settings

– Find my Watch

Install the Galaxy Watch software in your cell gadget, then pair your Gear S2, Gear S3, Gear Sport or Galaxy Watch with a Bluetooth connection and revel in all of its options.

* Compatibility

– Galaxy Watch will not be appropriate with iPad and iPod contact

* Settings and options supplied by the Galaxy Watch software are solely out there when Gear S2, Gear S3, Gear Sport and Galaxy Watch is related to your cell gadget. Features won’t work correctly with out a correct connection between Gear S2 / Gear S3 / Gear Sport / Galaxy Watch and your cell gadget.

* This software is just for Gear S2, Gear S3, Gear Sport and Galaxy Watch.

* Continued use of GPS operating within the background can dramatically lower battery life.

* If you could have any questions, please contact to the online web page beneath.

(http://www.samsung.com/assist/)

※ User Agreement

Following User Agreements are required for the app service.

Even in the event you do not agree the agreements you need to use primary service however cannot use disagree providers.

[Required User Agreements]

– Bluetooth: Required for communication with Watch

– Background Refresh/fetch: Required for communication with Watch whereas in background

[Optional User Agreements]

– Photos: For sending picture function required entry permission to entry the Phone photographs

– Camera

ㆍRequired for QR Code scan to activate gear facet eSIM

ㆍDuring the eSIM activation in Galaxy Watch Setup.

ㆍDuring replace profile image for Samsung well being

– Contacts: Required to entry cellphone contacts so as to add buddy and sync with gear contacts

– Location: Required to Determine your location from gear for climate data

– Calendar: Permission required to Sync Watch Calendar

– Notification: Required for accessing Notification Center with helpful data

– Cellular Data: Required to entry service while you could not entry Wi-Fi community









