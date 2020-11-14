Saturday, November 14, 2020
    Spectrum TV




    Take your Spectrum TV expertise with you! With the Spectrum TV App, you possibly can get pleasure from as much as 250 dwell TV channels and as much as 30,000 On Demand TV reveals and films whenever you’re linked to your Spectrum Internet WiFi community at dwelling. Plus, whenever you’re on the go, get pleasure from as much as 150 dwell channels and as much as 20,000 On Demand titles anyplace you’ve an web connection. (See observe on availability beneath.)
     
    TURN ANY ROOM INTO A TV ROOM
    Your subscription to Spectrum TV turns your gadget into one other TV display and allows you to watch dwell TV and On Demand programming anyplace in your house when linked to your Spectrum Internet WiFi community. Watch films out of your bed room, take cooking reveals with you to the kitchen or meet up with the information out of your breakfast desk.
     
    FIND YOUR FAVORITE PROGRAMS
    • Filter dwell TV by class, type by channel quantity, community names or program titles and rapidly recall just lately watched channels.
    • Create a customized information by setting favourite channels.
    • Search by title, individual or sports activities group anyplace within the app.
     
    CONTROL YOUR TV and DVR
    Depending in your service space and gear, you should use your telephone or pill to:
    • Change TV channels in your Spectrum receiver.
    • Record your favourite TV reveals and films.
    • Delete and modify DVR recordings individually or by collection.
    • Play a DVR recording in your TV (appropriate DVRs solely).
    • Give your Spectrum receivers nicknames that will help you know which one you are scheduling recordings on (go to Settings).
     
    SET PARENTAL CONTROLS
    When you activate Parental Controls and set a PIN, you possibly can block reveals by channel or ranking. You’ll have to activate Parental Controls for every gadget your family makes use of, however the channel and ranking blocks you arrange apply throughout all gadgets.
     
    WHAT YOU NEED TO USE THIS APP
    • Available programming relies in your Spectrum TV subscription package deal and whether or not or not you are linked to your Spectrum Internet WiFi community at dwelling.
    • A Spectrum username and password are required. If you do not have one, you possibly can create one at www.spectrum.web/login.
    • A WiFi or mobile community connection (information fees out of your service might apply).
    • Device necessities: iPhone (4S or newer), iPad (2 or newer), or iPod contact (fifth gen or newer) operating iOS 9 or above.
     
    SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK
    We learn your opinions and take your issues critically. You can ship us your suggestions in Settings. If you need assistance, please attain out to [email protected]
     
    NOTE ON AVAILABILITY
    We make each effort to supply the identical dwell and On Demand programming which you could watch in your TV, and we incessantly add new channels. However, programming restrictions preserve us from making each channel accessible on the Spectrum TV App. Channel availability additionally varies by market.




