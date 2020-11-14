WGT Golf Game by Topgolf

The #1 free golf recreation by Topgolf Media, as seen on NBC Sports, Golf Channel, DIRECTV and FOX Sports. Featuring full stroke play on Pebble Beach, Bandon Dunes (Golf Digest #1 rated resort), Chambers Bay and St Andrews from the PGA Tour. This sports activities recreation is a full recreation simulation constructed with the perfect GPS and 3D expertise. World Golf Tour gamers can use their present internet accounts and digital golf tools. Requires a quick web connection. Does not assist iPad 1, iPhone 3 or iPod Touch 4.

Recent Reviews…

* “Great game! Unreal graphics! It’s as close to playing prestigious courses as you’ll ever get.” – 5 stars – Ricky Vaults

* “This app is a ton of fun and very much like a real golf experience… in every mental way as well as course management and club selection.” – 5 stars – Miranda 33

* “Super experience with family and friends” – 5 stars – Wil9015

WGT Golf Mobile contains…

* Golf Courses – Over a dozen championship golf programs, together with: Pebble Beach (2010 USGA U.S. Open), Chambers Bay (2015 USGA U.S. Open), Bandon Dunes (Golf Digest #1 rated resort), Bethpage Black (2009 USGA U.S. Open), Celtic Manor (2010 Ryder Cup), Congressional (2011 USGA US Open), Harbour Town (PGA RBC Heritage), Kiawah (2012 PGA Championship), Merion (2013 USGA US Open), Olympic Club (2012 USGA U.S. Open), Pinehurst (2014 USGA U.S. Open), St Andrews (2015 British Open) and Valhalla (2014 PGA Championship)

* Golf Simulation – Use totally different golf pictures to swing, drive, chip and putt from numerous lies on the tee, fairway, greens, tough and bunkers on this practical 3D golf simulation

* Game Formats – Full 18-hole stroke play with placing, 9-hole closest-to-the gap and 3-hole stroke play golf recreation codecs

* Head-to-Head Multiplayer Mode – Compete in real-time stroke play golf video games towards different gamers, invite associates to play, chat reside and learn to play

* Topgolf Mode – Get the Topgolf expertise wherever you might be with the Topgolf multiplayer recreation mode, competing with as much as six gamers to attain factors for hitting targets within the outfield based mostly on a singular scoring system

* Country Clubs – Join a personal nation membership group, play in membership tournaments and occasions, and earn particular rewards

* Golf Tournaments – Special tournaments with prizes together with the Virtual U.S. Open, WGT Virtual Tour on Golf Channel and paid Ready-Go tournaments

* Golf Equipment – Play with upgraded digital golf golf equipment and golf balls from Titleist, Callaway, Ping, TaylorMade and different high sports activities tools manufacturers

* Golf Accessories – Popular choices like Putter Pal, Shot Pal, XP Boost, Level-Up Boost, in-game Hole-in-One Challenges and extra

* Support – Supports iPad 2 or later, iPhone 4, 5 and 6 or later, and iPod Touch 5 or later. Does not assist iPad 1, iPhone 3 or iPod Touch 4.









Incoming Search:

WGT Golf Game by Topgolf hack,

WGT Golf Game by Topgolf cheat,

WGT Golf Game by Topgolf iOS hack,

WGT Golf Game by Topgolf android hack,

WGT Golf Game by Topgolf generator,

WGT Golf Game by Topgolf on-line cheat.

Free WGT Golf Game by Topgolf 2000 WGT Credits, Free WGT Golf Game by Topgolf 1000 WGT Credits, Free WGT Golf Game by Topgolf 300 WGT Credits, Free WGT Golf Game by Topgolf 20,000 WGT Coins, Free WGT Golf Game by Topgolf 5300 WGT Credits, Free WGT Golf Game by Topgolf 320,000 WGT Coins, Free WGT Golf Game by Topgolf 105,000 WGT Coins, Free WGT Golf Game by Topgolf 11000 WGT Credits, Free WGT Golf Game by Topgolf Equipment Promo Bundle 31, Free WGT Golf Game by Topgolf TaylorMade Starter Bundle.