Brutal.io is an internet sport from the creator of Wings.io.

Join this intelligent 2D physics sport and play in real-time, with thousands and thousands of gamers all over the world.

Control your automotive and throw your flail towards different gamers.

Easy to play, arduous to grasp. Click to launch your flail and click on once more to get it again. Green sentinels will steal vitality from you in the event you get too distracted.

Brutal.io gameplay depends on pure 2D physics. After a while taking part in you’ll begin creating your personal sensible methods to catch your enemies, whether or not its by crushing them towards a wall, ready for them on the entrance of the central space or by shocking them within the center between your automotive and your flail.









Incoming Search:

Brutal.io hack,

Brutal.io cheat,

Brutal.io iOS hack,

Brutal.io android hack,

Brutal.io generator,

Brutal.io on-line cheat.