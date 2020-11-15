CoverMe Private Text & Call

Private texts & calls with out information on the telephone invoice! A burner telephone quantity to safeguard your main quantity. Send self-destructing messages. Hide secret textual content messages and personal information from prying eyes.

• Send personal texts from a personal new quantity

• Make safe personal telephone calls

• Send disappearing messages, recall despatched messages

• End-to-end encrypt all conversations

• Shake to cover and lock private textual content messages

• Private vault to cover personal images, movies, passwords and any information

◆ Private Phone Number as New Line

Get an actual US or Canada telephone quantity to cover your main quantity for secret texting & calling. CoverMe offers numbers with varied space codes, excellent for enterprise, relationship and extra.

◆ Private Calling

Make telephone calls to US, Canada and China on a brand new line, with superior readability to current common telephone service. Your name logs gained’t present up in your telephone invoice.

◆ Private Texting

Send limitless texts with an actual new quantity to maintain your private quantity personal. Your personal texts are off the file.

◆ End-to-end Encryption for Your Conversations

Regular calls & texts are delivered throughout unprotected telephone networks and may be intercepted with out your data. By encrypted information transmission tech, calls and texts between CoverMe customers are extremely protected. On CoverMe, the whole lot is end-to-end encrypted and secure from spying eyes and hackers.

◆ Disappearing Messages

CoverMe permits your full messaging management. You will instantly know when the recipient has learn your messages. You could make your despatched message disappear itself as soon as it was learn. Never fear about personal messages being unfold round or saved!

Ever despatched a personal image or poorly judged textual content message to somebody accidentally? No drawback – simply recall the messages!

◆ Shake to Hide Secret Text Messages

Worried about prying eyes when texting on public? Just shake your telephone to cover personal textual content messages with the lock & login display screen. With decoy passwords, even when somebody enters CoverMe, he can’t learn your personal messages or secret SMS. When somebody tries to enter CoverMe, it could even take a photograph robotically.

◆ Private Vault for Extra Security

Private Vault ensures your personal images & movies, passwords, private contacts, confidential paperwork, notes, secret diary keep hidden and personal.

CoverMe presents the next subscriptions:

• Private Secure Basic Vault: USD$0.99/12 months

• Private Secure Premium Vault: USD$9.99/12 months

• Private Secure Super Vault: USD$19.99/12 months

• Mini Private Call & Text Plan: USD$7.99/month

• Medium Private Call & Text Plan: USD$28.99/6months

• Large Private Texts Plan: USD$29.99/6months

• Large Private Call & Text Plan: USD$99.99/12 months

Privacy Policy: http://www.coverme.ws/en/privacy_policy.html

Terms of Service: http://www.coverme.ws/en/phrases.html

