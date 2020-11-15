Play Family Feud any method you’d like! With 4 recreation modes to select from, there’s one thing there for everybody!

CHALLENGE PEOPLE 1 ON 1 IN CLASSIC FEUD FUN

Answer one of the best Feud surveys and play in one of the best gameshow ever! Master the questions and win all of the cash for your self!

MORE FAST MONEY

Rather play Fast Money Rounds? Now you possibly can! Win extra cash per minute, and get a bonus in case you and your opponent’s rating combines to over 200 factors, identical to within the present!

COMPETE IN 3 VS 1 TOURNAMENTS

Prove that you just’re the last word Feuder to win big coin prizes and medal awards. Play towards one of the best of one of the best to get the gold medal!

PLAY RELAXED

Pick somebody to play and chat with in pleasant video games collectively. With over 1.5 million new associates made whereas taking part in, Family Feud Live! is one of the simplest ways to attach with somebody YOU need to play with!

LEVEL UP

Win matches to achieve expertise factors. Can you attain the unique “superstar” degree?

Featuring:

– 4 recreation modes!

– Test your Feud expertise and take your opponent’s cash

– Over 2,500 Brand New Surveys

– All-New Live Gameplay

– Laugh together with your opponent utilizing our FREE In-Game Chat

Family Feud Live! makes use of Facebook to make sure that everybody you meet is genuine. We won’t ever publish something to Facebook.

Are you and your match final Feuders? Play NOW for FREE!

Family Feud Live! affords month-to-month subscriptions at USD $4.99

– Please be aware costs might fluctuate relying on gross sales taxes or international locations

– Payment might be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy

– Subscriptions mechanically renew except auto-renew is turned off at the least 24-hours earlier than the top of the present interval

– Subscriptions might be renewed inside 24-hours previous to the top of the present interval

– Subscriptions could also be managed by the person and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the person’s Account Settings on their system

– Cancellation of the present subscription will not be allowed throughout lively subscription interval

– Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if provided, might be forfeited when the person purchases a subscription

Our Privacy coverage will be discovered at http://umi-mobile.com/privacy-policy/

Our Terms of service will be discovered at http://umi-mobile.com/terms-of-service/

By putting in this utility you conform to the phrases of the licensed agreements.









