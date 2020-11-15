Welcome to our new and improved cellular app! You requested. We listened (and made it AWESOME).

GamerGreen turns any taking part Claw Machine or Arcade Game right into a gamer arcade the place you may win tickets (we name them G-Tickets) to redeem for cool prizes from inside this very app.

What form of cool prizes I hear you ask? In the GamerGreen Store you’ll discover iPads, TV’s, toys, video games, house items, plush animals, collectibles, sweet and even a ride-on lawnmower (Dads, we all know you’re keen on arcades too.), simply to call a couple of.

The approach it really works is easy.

1) Download the app.

2) Go to a taking part claw machine or arcade sport present in retail shops, eating places, grocery shops, bowling alleys, film theaters, malls, and different areas in your neighborhood. (By the way in which, you may reverse these first two steps.)

3) Win a prize with a secret GamerGreen code connected or take the QR code printed on the receipt from the arcade sport you simply dominated.

4) Enter or scan the code into the app.

5) Shabang! Those codes at the moment are magically transformed into G-Tickets. But wait, that’s not all!

6) Don’t neglect about every day verify ins! Head over to your favourite GG machine to money in some G-Tickets only for exhibiting up!

7) Want to win G-Tickets with out going right into a retailer? The every day problem is for you. Every 24 hours play a FREE sport within the app that means that you can rack up these G-Tickets! Sweet proper?

Bank your G-Tickets. Surf the GamerGreen Store. Shop ‘til your heart’s content material.

Congratulations are so as since you my buddy, simply joined the illustrious ranks of the GamerGreen Winners Hall of Fame (nicely truly you simply gained some G-Tickets you should buy cool stuff with, but it surely sounds higher in case you are within the corridor of fame regardless that one doesn’t actually exist but)!

Thank you for downloading our app, we hope it brings you pleasure! Now hurry up and inform all your mates how humorous we’re and why they need to obtain this app.









