Love Live!School idol festival

An enormous hit recreation app in Japan, now out there worldwide!

Featuring Aqours and μ’s from the Love Live! sequence, in addition to game-original characters. Support the varsity idols and assist them make their goals come true!

Simple and enjoyable to play. Just faucet to the rhythm!

—– Original Rhythm Action —–

Live exhibits are carried out by tapping the display screen to the rhythm. Better timing can earn you increased scores. String combos collectively to realize much more factors!

There are over 80 unique songs to select from.

—– Create Your Own Team —–

You can choose and create your personal groups from Aqours, μ’s and lots of extra unique members.

Create groups greatest suited to your favourite songs or occasions, or simply along with your favourite members. It’s all as much as you!

——Improve Your Members——

Improve your staff members by “Practice.” The higher they get, the better their efficiency scores will probably be!

When you “Special Practice” two of the identical member, they develop into idolized with cuter costumes.

——Full Stories With the Official Anime Voice Actresses——

The most important story is totally voiced by the unique Aqours and μ’s voice solid.

——Side Stories for Each Member——

Each and each member has their very own story to inform. Deepen the bond with them to unlock the facet tales.

Side tales of Aqours and μ’s members are additionally totally voiced by the anime sequence voice solid!









