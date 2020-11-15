Milwaukee® ONE-KEY™

Introducing ONE-KEY™, the primary digital platform for instruments and gear. Combining a free-to-use stock program with the business’s smartest instruments, ONE-KEY™ supplies a brand new stage of management and entry to info that can revolutionize the way in which work will get accomplished. Get began right now to streamline your productiveness.

A CENTRAL PLACE TO KEEP ALL YOUR TOOLS

Keep the necessary info proper at your fingertips. Snap receipts, log buy information, arrange service reminders, and assign instruments out to your staff.

BUILT AROUND YOU

Manage your gear right down to the undertaking stage. Pull reviews on current spend, run stock audits, even see the cradle-to-grave story of any merchandise in your stock.

TRACK TOOLS ANYWHERE

Keep a digital eye in your issues when you’ll be able to’t. Any ONE-KEY™ app will mechanically hold data of the final time it was inside 100ft of your ONE-KEY™ suitable instruments, permitting you to pinpoint lacking objects shortly.

PREVENT THEFT & TAMPERING

Protect your ONE-KEY™ suitable device by locking it out each time it’s not in use. If your device is misplaced or stolen, render it ineffective by sending a distant shut-down command to the device for the subsequent time it comes inside vary of any open ONE-KEY™ app.

MANAGE THE TEAM

Need to set some boundaries for the blokes within the discipline? Set up your complementary visitor login to share along with your staff, permitting you to set permissions on who can change what.

Note: Continued use of GPS operating within the background can dramatically lower battery life.









