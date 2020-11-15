Tiny Tower enables you to construct a tiny tower and handle the companies and bitizens that inhabit it!

- Make cash to construct new forms of flooring and appeal to bitizens to dwell and work inside.

- Special occasions and VIP guests will earn you particular perks as you construct your tower in the direction of the clouds.

– Customize the look and placement of every ground and the bitizens that dwell in them, and improve your elevator.

- Game Center integration to allow you to see your mates towers, again up your sport and earn awards.

- See what’s in your bitizens’ minds by peeking on the “BitBook” digital social community on your tower!









Incoming Search:

Tiny Tower hack,

Tiny Tower cheat,

Tiny Tower iOS hack,

Tiny Tower android hack,

Tiny Tower generator,

Tiny Tower on-line cheat.

Free Tiny Tower pack of 100 Tower Bux, Free Tiny Tower pack of 10 Tower Bux, Free Tiny Tower pack of 1,000 Tower Bux, Free Tiny Tower Tiny Bux Pack, Free Tiny Tower Medium Bux Pack, Free Tiny Tower 500 Tower Bux, Free Tiny Tower Giant Bux Pack (50% OFF!), Free Tiny Tower VIP Package (50% OFF!), Free Tiny Tower Giant Bux Pack, Free Tiny Tower Large Bux Pack.