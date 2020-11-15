WesternUnion US Money Transfer

SEND MONEY FROM YOUR PHONE, ALL OVER THE WORLD

Show help to your family and friends all around the world. Repeat transfers, birthday surprises or emergencies – ship cash with the Western Union® app to verify your cash reaches the vacation spot quick.

Easy to ship: you’ll be able to ship cash with a couple of faucets and pay for it along with your card or begin a switch and full the cost in money at a close-by agent location.

Simple to obtain: your loved ones and pals can obtain the cash to their checking account and cellular pockets or choose up the money in additional than 500,000 places in over 200 nations and territories.

SEND MONEY ON THE GO

• Transfer cash 24/7, nearly wherever you will have your cellphone

• Check forex alternate price* and estimate transaction payment* in moments

• Scan your debit and credit score cards1 for fast setup – much less typing, much less errors

• Start a cash switch on the app to pay money at an agent location

• Reach billions of financial institution accounts worldwide

• Send money to over 500,000 worldwide places

• Quick-login with Touch ID

MANAGE YOUR TRANSACTIONS

• Track transfers in your cellphone

• Look up close by agent places

• Set up repeat transfers for your loved ones and pals

• Pay payments to 1000’s of corporations with out sitting down at your laptop

• See previous or pending transactions in a single place

• Update and alter account particulars proper on the app

Download the Western Union® cash switch app free of charge. Start sending cash to your family members right now.

* Western Union additionally makes cash from forex alternate. When selecting a cash transmitter, fastidiously evaluate each switch charges and alternate charges. Fees, overseas alternate charges and taxes could differ by model, channel, and site based mostly on quite a lot of elements. Fees and charges topic to alter with out discover.

^Card issuer money advance payment and related curiosity prices could apply. Use a debit card to keep away from these charges and prices.









