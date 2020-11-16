4×4 Mania: SUV Racing

Powerful 4×4 SUVs that you may improve and tune to your coronary heart’s want, mud, racing and demolition derby!
Huge and hard offroad ranges! Diverse environments: muddy forest, scorching desert, freezing ice lake, bumpy hills and a demolition derby stadium! Mod your SUV with bullbars, bumpers and snorkels, select any colour and upgrades to make it actually yours! Conquer all the weather: sand, land, snow, rocks, mud and ice in your robust 4×4 automobile.
Complete difficult missions, races and derbies to earn in-game factors.
16 SUVs – vehicles and jeeps, to select from, impressed by such classics as:
– Jeep Wrangler
– Jeep Cherokee
– Chevy Blazer K5
– Baja Beetle
– Toyota Land Cruiser 80
– Mercedes G Wolf
– Hummer H1
– 1970 Ford F250
– Land Rover Discovery
– Toyota Hilux
– Toyota FJ Cruiser
– Lada Niva
– UAZ 469
– GAZ 66
– KAMAZ
– BTR LAV
Get behind the wheel of an especially tuned 4×4 SUV and conquer the wilderness!
Also featured within the simulator:
– Mud and tree-felling
– Dumb bots and fewer dumb bots
– Suspension and stable axle simulation
– In-depth graphics settings to help the widest vary of gadgets
– Buttons, steering wheel or tilt steering
– 6 cameras
– Realistic simulator physics
– 4 forms of upgrades to your 4×4 SUV
– Damage and checkpoints for the missions
– Manual or computerized gearbox, low gear, handbrake
– Detailed automobile setup and driving help settings
– Damage modelling
