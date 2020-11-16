Powerful 4×4 SUVs that you may improve and tune to your coronary heart’s want, mud, racing and demolition derby!

Huge and hard offroad ranges! Diverse environments: muddy forest, scorching desert, freezing ice lake, bumpy hills and a demolition derby stadium! Mod your SUV with bullbars, bumpers and snorkels, select any colour and upgrades to make it actually yours! Conquer all the weather: sand, land, snow, rocks, mud and ice in your robust 4×4 automobile.

Complete difficult missions, races and derbies to earn in-game factors.

16 SUVs – vehicles and jeeps, to select from, impressed by such classics as:

– Jeep Wrangler

– Jeep Cherokee

– Chevy Blazer K5

– Baja Beetle

– Toyota Land Cruiser 80

– Mercedes G Wolf

– Hummer H1

– 1970 Ford F250

– Land Rover Discovery

– Toyota Hilux

– Toyota FJ Cruiser

– Lada Niva

– UAZ 469

– GAZ 66

– KAMAZ

– BTR LAV

Get behind the wheel of an especially tuned 4×4 SUV and conquer the wilderness!

Also featured within the simulator:

– Mud and tree-felling

– Dumb bots and fewer dumb bots

– Suspension and stable axle simulation

– In-depth graphics settings to help the widest vary of gadgets

– Buttons, steering wheel or tilt steering

– 6 cameras

– Realistic simulator physics

– 4 forms of upgrades to your 4×4 SUV

– Damage and checkpoints for the missions

– Manual or computerized gearbox, low gear, handbrake

– Detailed automobile setup and driving help settings

– Damage modelling









Incoming Search:

4×4 Mania: SUV Racing hack,

4×4 Mania: SUV Racing cheat,

4×4 Mania: SUV Racing iOS hack,

4×4 Mania: SUV Racing android hack,

4×4 Mania: SUV Racing generator,

4×4 Mania: SUV Racing on-line cheat.

Free 4×4 Mania: SUV Racing 5000 Coins + Disable Ads, Free 4×4 Mania: SUV Racing 25000 Coins + Disable Ads, Free 4×4 Mania: SUV Racing 60000 Coins + Disable Ads, Free 4×4 Mania: SUV Racing 150 000 Coins + Disable Ads, Free 4×4 Mania: SUV Racing 350 000 Coins + Disable Ads, Free 4×4 Mania: SUV Racing 700 000 Coins + Disable Ads, Free 4×4 Mania: SUV Racing Add x0.75 Multiplier, Free 4×4 Mania: SUV Racing Add x0.25 Multiplier, Free 4×4 Mania: SUV Racing 1 500 000 Coins + Disable Ads, Free 4×4 Mania: SUV Racing Add x0.50 Multiplier.