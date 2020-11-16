Play the world’s finest chicken flinging, pig popping recreation!

Use the slingshot to fling birds on the piggies’ towers and convey them crashing down – all to save lots of the valuable eggs.

New to the world of Angry Birds? Angry Birds 2 is one of the simplest ways to get to know all the iconic characters and expertise the enjoyable gameplay that has captured the hearts (and spare time) of hundreds of thousands of gamers.

Decorated Angry Birds veteran? Everything you like about basic Angry Birds video games is right here with some superior new additions. Choose which chicken to fling when, play with pals, tackle multi stage ranges, and compete and collaborate with gamers across the globe.

Features:

● CHOOSE YOUR BIRD. Choose which chicken to place within the slingshot and defeat the pigs with technique!

● MULTI-STAGE LEVELS. Play enjoyable, difficult ranges with a number of levels – simply be careful for these Boss Pigs!

● DAILY CHALLENGES. Have a minute? Complete a day by day problem and earn some fast rewards.

● LEVEL UP your birds with feathers and up their scoring energy. Build the last word flock!

● JOIN A CLAN to take down the pigs with pals and gamers world wide.

● IMPRESS THE MIGHTY EAGLE in Mighty Eagle’s Bootcamp and earn cash to make use of in his unique store.

● COMPETE within the ARENA. Compete with different gamers for some pleasant chicken flinging enjoyable and show who’s one of the best.

● COLLECT SILLY HATS. Collect hats with totally different enjoyable themes and stage up your birds’ trend recreation. ● BAD PIGGIES. The inexperienced baddies are again, stronger, badder, and even greener.

● LOTS OF LEVELS. Play a whole lot of ranges with extra added in common updates and restricted time occasions.

● LEADERBOARDS. Prove who’s one of the best on the earth on the worldwide leaderboards.

● FREE to obtain! — Angry Birds 2 is totally free to play. Although Angry Birds 2 could be downloaded without cost, there are non-obligatory in-app purchases obtainable.

This recreation might embrace:

– Direct hyperlinks to social networking web sites which might be supposed for an viewers over the age of 13.

– Direct hyperlinks to the web that may take gamers away from the sport with the potential to browse to any net web page

– Advertising of Rovio merchandise and in addition merchandise from third events

This recreation might require web connectivity and subsequent knowledge switch expenses might apply. When the sport is performed for the primary time, there’s a one-off obtain of extra content material.

Terms of Use: http://www.rovio.com/terms-of-service

Privacy Policy: http://www.rovio.com/privateness









