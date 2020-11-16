Plow, fertilize, plant and harvest your individual crops on 9 completely different fields throughout 250 acres. Grow and promote corn, wheat, barley, soybeans and hay. Play cross-platform multiplayer with your mates, lending them a hand on their farm.

Feel the panorama as you roam in your tractor with sensible wheel physics!

Raise livestock in 4 distinctive methods!

– Cattle might be raised by pasture (the place you may breed your individual cows with bulls) or feedlot (for quicker progress).

– Take possession of a Dairy Farm to boost dairy cows and promote milk.

– Purchase the Hog Barn and lift as much as 2,000 pigs!

On your off-time, head over to 2 logging forests the place you may have a very completely different expertise as you chop down, haul and promote logs!

Use the market to manage cash-flow as you see actual time fluctuations.

Watch the climate as rain and solar impacts the expansion and harvest of crops! Too a lot rain and your fields turn into muddy. A tough snow in winter would require you to hook up the snow plows to get out of the lot.

Farming USA 2 is the sequel to the favored Farming USA, however with 4 occasions the farming dimension!

Control over 115 completely different autos and tools when you broaden your farming expertise.

Features embody:

– Hire employees to assist to extend productiveness time

– Unlock and broaden your fields to make extra crops

– Control sensible tractors when you have a tendency your land

– Log bushes for fast money

– Weather impacts fields

– Full controller help

– Realistic day/night time cycle

-Full seasons with mud and snow

– Control your settings to extend/lower crop and animal speeds to suit your enjoying type

– Use tilt or slider steering, whichever you want greatest

– Change your graphic and determination high quality to intensify participant expertise

– Quickly teleport between tractors

– Manage fields, tools and animals with a user-friendly menu









Incoming Search:

Farming USA 2 hack,

Farming USA 2 cheat,

Farming USA 2 iOS hack,

Farming USA 2 android hack,

Farming USA 2 generator,

Farming USA 2 on-line cheat.

Free Farming USA 2 $50,000 Game Money, Free Farming USA 2 $5,000,000 Game Money, Free Farming USA 2 Unlock All Equipment Packs, Free Farming USA 2 $300,000 Game Money, Free Farming USA 2 $125,000 Game Money, Free Farming USA 2 Equipment Pack 1, Free Farming USA 2 $1,000,000 Game Money, Free Farming USA 2 $650,000 Game Money, Free Farming USA 2 Unlock Hunting Stands, Free Farming USA 2 Multiplayer Unlock.