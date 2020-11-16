Fashion Fantasy

Who is prepared for a trend journey?

Fashionistas, be part of us on an journey the place trend meets fantasy. Complete duties by mixing and matching clothes to specific your self via your sense of fashion, and unlock new chapters to disclose the untold story. Here each chapter is a present and this entire journey is your runway. Add a splash of enjoyable to the journey with varied actions: vote on the very best seems of the styling challenges, store superb items at our Fashion Boutique, and you may even create your personal designs.

KICK OFF AN FASHION ADVENTURE

If trend is an journey, you’re going to discover in type. Dress up as required to clear duties and expertise unique cultures whereas touring all over the world with Lizzy.

COMPETE WITH YOUR FRIENDS

Create seems that may take you all the best way to the highest of the styling challenges with tons of attractive outfits, equipment, stylish hairstyles and makeups. Connect to Facebook and invite buddies to affix you. Gifting APs and competing with your mates will take the enjoyable as much as a notch.

COMMUNITY

The official discussion board offers you entry to a platform the place you may talk about and share data with different gamers. Got an issue? Go to the discussion board for assist!

COLLECT FABULOUS OUTFITS

Check the Fashion Boutique for brand spanking new arrivals or win supplies by finishing duties to create your personal designs. Collect fabulous outfits of varied variety to fill your closet, and you may clear out the closet by swapping the surplus for a tremendous new one.

Contact us: Got any concepts? Suggestions? Need technical assist? Please be happy to contact us 24/7 at [email protected]

You may also Like us @Facebook.com/FashionFantasyWeb page to share your ideas and add buddies right here!

Need You Know:

This app is completely free to obtain and play, some primary gadgets are additionally free to make use of, however some extra gadgets want you to buy and pay to unlock. Therefore, if you don’t want to make use of this stuff, please flip off the in-app buy in your settings. Thanks.









