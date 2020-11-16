Hidden City® – #1 Most Popular Hidden Object Game In the World!

Get prepared for a journey in contrast to another!

Mirages of an unknown metropolis have been seen world wide. Is it actual … or a hoax? While your detective company is busy gathering info, your good friend is dragged into the phantom metropolis by black smoke. The just one who can save him, you could now enter the strangest place you’ve ever been … the place magic, witchcraft and science work collectively, creativeness turns actual and bizarre creatures wander the streets. All round there are individuals and issues gaining uncommon talents and a black smoke that appears to be alive, bringing with it enigmatic artifacts, secrets and techniques and risks.

In order to rescue your good friend and clear up these unexplained phenomena, you will have to meet dangerous quests, discover dungeons, analysis amulets and get assist from mates. Unravel the various mysteries of Shadow City as you battle monsters, confront a cult and rid the town of a horrible evil!

While this sport is totally free to play, you’ve the flexibility to unlock non-compulsory bonuses through in-app purchases from throughout the sport. You might disable in-app purchases in your machine settings.

● 48 eerie places to go looking

● Over 3400 quests to finish

● 509 collections to piece collectively

● 36 distinctive characters to fulfill

● 15 monsters to battle in mini-games

● Game Center Support

● iPhone 8+ Display help

● iPad Pro Display Support

● Play with your mates to battle the evil collectively!

● Regular free updates with a great deal of new content material

Game out there in: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Traditional Chinese

