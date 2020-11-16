Little Alchemy

Explore what you’ll be able to create by mixing easy parts.
Start with 4 primary gadgets and use them to seek out dinosaurs, unicorns and spaceships!
FEATURES
• 580 parts.
• One-handed gameplay.
• Available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Polish, Dutch, Swedish and Norwegian.
• Mix parts to create attention-grabbing, enjoyable and shocking gadgets.
• Play at your personal tempo.
• Every mixture is a little bit puzzle to unravel.
• Night Mode.
• Achievements.
In this replace we launched many enhancements akin to new easy design, higher efficiency, many bug fixes, vertical mode for one handed play. And the perfect of all: now you can sync your progress between units!
The sport is free. And once we say free we imply it!
• No advertisements.
• No in-app funds.
