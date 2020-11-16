Welcome to Love Island The Game! Play as one of many women on the hit present and stay your very personal Love Island expertise. The selections you make will decide the way in which the story unfolds, with all of the banter, drama and romance of the present.

You’ll select outrageous outfits, play cheeky challenges, and get grafting. And in fact, you will choose your associate in tense recouplings and get the prospect to share intimate moments with them.

Have your very personal vacation romance in paradise with the primary official Love Island cellular recreation.

Get prepared for the most well liked summer season of your life!









