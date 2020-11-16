Solve the puzzle to color the image! Now with over 1,500 implausible Picture Cross puzzles.

PICTURE CROSS (also called ‘PICROSS’, ‘Nonograms’, ‘Hanjie’ and ‘Griddlers’) is the basic image logic puzzle loved by thousands and thousands worldwide.

Here you may discover an epic assortment of lots of of brain-stretching Picture Cross puzzles starting from Easy to Expert problem.

Each puzzle you full reveals one other sq. of a detailed-packed Hidden Scene.

Download free and begin your Picture Cross journey!

HOW TO PLAY

Use the quantity clues on the fringe of the grid to find out which squares to fill in, and progressively reveal the hidden image.

We’ve included a fast and simple tutorial to get you began.

SUPPORT

Please choose the HELP possibility from the Options menu (the gear icon within the prime proper nook of the sport display screen) in case you require help.

If you continue to have questions in regards to the sport or require additional help, please e-mail: [email protected]

Picture Cross is free to play, however accommodates non-obligatory paid objects to unlock content material extra rapidly.

