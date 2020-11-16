The basic recreation of classes is now obtainable in your iPhone or iPad!

Download the official Scattergories® app and play with mates or random opponents. Scattergories® is a enjoyable, inventive, fast-paced get together recreation that can get you hooked!

THINK FAST! Name a fruit that begins with the letter “B”. What about an animal that begins with the letter “R”? The extra inventive your solutions, the extra factors you rating! Challenge a random opponent or hook up with Facebook and play along with your family and friends. With the Scattergories app, the get together by no means has to finish!

FEATURES:

• CLASSIC GAMEPLAY: Type your solutions that match the classes quick earlier than the timer runs out!

• TOURNAMENT MODE: Compete in restricted time tournaments with enjoyable themes, win prizes and exhibit your abilities!

• MULTIPLAYER AND DUELS: Challenge your mates or randomly chosen opponents in group or face to face challenges!

• PLAY WITH FRIENDS: Play with all of your Facebook mates + share cool presents!

• PERSONALIZE YOUR EXPERIENCE: play to win stunning frames in your avatar. Play towards one of the best of one of the best to win extremely uncommon VIP frames!

• POWER-UPS & PROPS: Tons of thrilling power-ups & prizes to extend your enjoyable!

• GOALS AND LEADERBOARD: hold monitor of your achievements and see who will get the farthest!

• AUTO-CORRECT: A tiny typo should not price you the win. Get credit score in your solutions even should you’re not an ideal speller!

• DISPUTES: Robbed of a win as a result of we rejected your phrase? Let us know and we’ll make it proper!

Scattergories® is the one and solely official cellular launch of the unique top-selling phrase recreation from Hasbro.

If you want board video games, cube video games, phrase puzzles, Scrabble and different social video games, you’ll fall in love with Scattergories! Play the enjoyable, fast-paced class recreation everybody can get pleasure from – utterly FREE!

We recognize your suggestions! Please observe us on social media, or give us a shout at: scattergor[email protected]

Twitter: twitter.com/ScattergoriesM

Facebook: fb.com/ScattergoriesCell

Scattergories© 2015 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.









Incoming Search:

Scattergories hack,

Scattergories cheat,

Scattergories iOS hack,

Scattergories android hack,

Scattergories generator,

Scattergories on-line cheat.

Free Scattergories Coin Pack 1, Free Scattergories No Ads, Free Scattergories Coin Pack 7, Free Scattergories Coin Pack 2, Free Scattergories Coin Pack 3, Free Scattergories Coin Pack 1 – 50 Percent More, Free Scattergories No Ads, Free Scattergories 48 Hour Points Boost, Free Scattergories Bundle Pack 7, Free Scattergories Coin Pack 3 – 20 Percent Off.