More enjoyable than Words With Friends and extra addicting than Scrabble, WORD CHUMS: the best rated phrase sport, incomes an ideal 5 Star ranking from customers.

Find out why persons are saying “Once you play it, you can’t go back to your old word game.”

“When I went from Words With Friends and other word games to Word Chums, there was no going back.” – VentureBeat

“This game takes it to another level with fun graphics and sounds, a built in dictionary, team mode, 3-4 player mode…”

◆◆◆◆◆

“I really love this game. A great game for the whole family and your friends.. It keeps you thinking. It’s a challenge. Try it, you’ll love it.”

◆◆◆◆◆

“Way better than other word games! I am hooked!”

“Word Chums adds a significant layer of additional incentives to keep playing atop the basic formula.” Adweek

◆ INTRODUCING THE CHUMS

Oozing with persona, they bring about the sport to life. Have enjoyable incomes gear to outfit your Chum and expressing your fashion. They’re assured to make you chuckle.

◆ INCREDIBLY STREAMLINED GAMEPLAY

Word Chums is a pleasure to play. See phrases validate immediately as you place letters and see the scoring badge mechanically point out phrase energy.

◆ FAMILIAR CROSSWORD GAMEPLAY

Word Chums stays true to the traditional phrase constructing gameplay you recognize and love.

◆ EARN TOP CHUM STATUS

Earn expertise factors with every phrase performed and stage as much as change into King or Queen of the Chums. Show off your “wordly” prowess by climbing your technique to the highest of the weekly leaderboards.

◆ TRULY SOCIAL

See how all your folks are doing from the chums record on the principle display. Experience a brand new stage of collaborative enjoyable by grabbing a teammate for a {couples} problem.

◆ SAY GOODBYE TO GETTING STUMPED

Just while you want it most…Hints can level you to the situation of a greater phrase.

◆ SATISFIES THE SERIOUS GAMER

Word Chums has achievements, best-word challenges, leveling, participant stats, leaderboards and rather more. It’s a deep gaming expertise for everybody that avid gamers can grasp.

◆ LEARN A LITTLE

Expand your vocabulary as you rapidly experiment with new letter combos and immediately uncover new phrases. Tap any phrase to see its definition.

——————————————————————

◆ SPECIAL FEATURES

• 2-4 participant video games

• Play versus pals, random opponents, and pc Chumbots

• Customizable Chum characters

• Know legitimate phrases earlier than you press play

• Automatically see the energy of your phrase

• Weekly leaderboard competitions

• Find the most effective phrase and beat the trace challenges

• Drop a Bomb and take your flip with a brand new set of letters

——————————————————————

◆ ABOUT PeopleFun

Word Chums is a brand new form of phrase sport expertise that involves you from the makers of Age of Empires, one of many best-selling and most award-winning video games of all time. Give it a strive!









