UBOAT Download Full Version

UBOAT Game – Overview – Free Download – PC – Compressed – Specs – Screenshots – RIP

Type of recreation: Simulation

PC Release Date: April 30, 2019

Developer/Publishers: Deep Water Studio/PlayWay S.A.

UBOAT (20 GB) is a s imulation online game. Developed and printed by Deep Water Studio/PlayWay S.A. It was launched on April 30, 2019 for Windows. UBOAT is a simulator of a submarine from WWII period. It is a survival sandbox with crew administration mechanics whereas its main theme is lifetime of German sailors. The boat is their house, however it may well turn into their grave at any time.

Minimum System Requirements

UBOAT Download

Download Now