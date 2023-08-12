0-2: Two penalties in eight minutes mark the game | UD Almeria

Two penalties in just eight minutes, 19 and 27, marked the match with which Almería started the official season against Rayo Vallecano; an excessive punishment for a team that, despite being 0-2 in the first half, was able to react and had clear chances not to lose. However, the failure and brilliant execution of the goal away did not allow us to see what would have happened if he had scored the first goal. Despite the defeat, the rojiblancos showed good arguments and had much room for improvement.

Vicente Moreno selected almost the same eleven players as in the last pre-season friendly against Granada, except that Babić replaced Chumi in central defense and made his debut for Babu, who had recently arrived from Mallorca to replace the outgoing Samu Costa. . A 4 (Poso, Edgar, Babich, Akime)-2 (Baba, Robertone)-3 (Lazaro, Ramazani, Embarba)-1 (Luis Suarez), with whom he started the match well. In fact, the beginning of the confrontation was electrified with two vertical teams looking for the opposite target, also with good rhythm despite the heat.

In the 20th minute, the score will be 0-1 due to a very controversial penalty, because Edgar is going to kick the ball, he does not see the opponent and inadvertently knocks him down. Izzy, noted. In the 24th minute, Robertone was able to level the score, but his projectile from outside the penalty area sent Dimitrievski into the corner. Very quickly, in the 28th minute, another penalty, this time by Akime, who converted Nteka. Despite a 0–2 draw, Almería did not sink; on the contrary, and he sought to close the gap, which he could do. In fact, in the 30th minute, Edgar headed from a corner; in the 34th minute, Luis Suárez failed to beat the Rayo goalkeeper in a one-on-one match after a great performance by Akime, and in the 39th minute, the Colombian again had a clear chance after the action of Ramazani, who was very active and leading after Vicente Moreno. puts him to play in the center. The first half ended with more protests from Almería as they took the second card from Unai López, who had to be sent off. The referee forgave him and Francisco sent him off at half-time…important.

Almería were ready to give it their all in the second period, and they did so with the unconditional support of the fans, because despite the loss, the team passed. Arribas started from the beginning and stepped up the attack. The Rojiblancos blocked the gates of Rayo Vallecano, who, wasting time, was looking to break the rhythm of the locals, who, with courage and also with good football, had opportunities again at times. Dmitrievsky was decisive.