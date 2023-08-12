10 Apple podcasts in Ecuador to watch this day

If you don’t know what else to listen to, this list will help you not get lost in the wide variety of podcasts and music that Apple has. (Information)

1. Naked psychology | psi.mammolity

Naked Psychology originated from the idea of ​​bringing psychology to everyone interested in the field, and above all from a passion for all topics related to mental health. Episode by episode, Marina Mammoliti, a clinical psychologist, will reflect on the issues that take care of people in our days to shed light on them and walk with you to well-being.www.psimammoliti.com| Podcast by psi.mammoliti |

2. Yes, we

If we podcast Text Description

3. Sip of opinion

General opinion about the content description

4. Stories in English with Duolingo

Improve your English and knowledge of the English-speaking world with compelling real-life stories told in easy-to-understand English with Spanish commentary to help you understand the context. Created by Duolingo, the best way to learn a language. Presented by Diana Gameros in collaboration with Adonde Media.

5. Sleep Podcast

Say goodbye to insomnia! Sleeping is a podcast that helps you relax and fall asleep with exercises and meditations to help you reduce anxiety and stress. Join us every night and give your holiday the value it deserves. Produced by Dudas Media and created by Se Regalan Dudas.

6. Awakening Podcast

My goal is to awaken your conscience based on my experience and results so that you can achieve through various programs to find tools, means and paths that will bring you closer to achieving economic freedom, happiness, self-esteem, holistic health and, above all, life. do what you love the most. For example… Wake up with me and help me wake up millions in this world with your success.

7. Doubts are given

Se Regalan Dudas was born from an endless need to question everything, everything that surrounds us. Why do we believe what we believe? What are the alternatives? Where did we come from and where are we going? How to make informed decisions? Coexist to live more intensely as you grow. We have so many doubts that we want to share them with you. Leti Sahagun and Ashley Frangi created this podcast to open up a space where they invite experts, friends and people they admire who know and don’t know everything we need to talk about.

8. Books for Entrepreneurs

Each issue summarizes a useful book for entrepreneurs or for those who want to be one day. Books on business, marketing, sales, inspiration, motivation, education, human resources, public speaking, economic management, relationships and networking. Luis Ramos podcast, entrepreneur, businessman and personal brand expert. Libros para Emprendores has been downloaded over 40 million times. It is the most popular business podcast in the world. See

9. Parrot

Ricardo Perez and Slobotsky, as always, start to chat, but now they are recording. Listen to them every Wednesday talking about weird news, curiosities, hilarious anecdotes, and belly button relief of the week.

10. From Shunsho to Crack – with Nico Munoz

We are all shunsho at something, success is learning to improve Podcast with lessons tools for every day with nicolasrmunoz

*Some descriptions may not be available as they are not provided by the platform.

