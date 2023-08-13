10 Curiosities of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cinescopia





Created in 1984 by Mirage Studios from black-and-white parody comics and inspired by the work of Frank Miller (Daredevil, Ronin as main influences), the Turtles immediately rose to fame, winning Archie Comics in 1987, who gave the characters a darker sense and better structure , including more violence and spiritual, environmental, and villainous themes that resulted from religious cults, quickly gaining its own personality and cult following among fans. Its explosion in pop culture was supplemented in the same year with the release of the first and formidable animated series, which expanded for 10 seasons with 193 chapters until 1996, when the adventures were more based on the humor of their parodic origin, but that as it developed his history, some of the more mature themes were included in the arguments of his current owners Archie Comics.

This combination of styles resulted in the 1990 film, an adventure as dark as it is funny, combining a social thriller with a martial arts tale of revenge and redemption, creating a brilliant urban mythology that would unfortunately never reach the same level or different narrative climax. not in the cinema, and much less on television.

With an anthology villain, unique effects, make-up and costumes, brilliant eighties humor based on the good chemistry of the turtles themselves, endearing supporting characters, and exciting and well-coordinated action sequences and martial arts, even the emotional element around its father theme served to chase as to what is still one of the most underrated films of the 90s.

Then we recall this great action movie and comedy, both Western and Oriental, with these 10 interesting facts about its production and impact.

rejection and achievement india

Disney, Columbia, MGM, Paramount and Warner Brothers refused to distribute the film, even though the series and the toys were very successful in the market. The rejection was due to He-Man and its 1987 film adaptation Masters of the Universe, a dismal box office flop. Eventually, New Line Cinema (which at the time was just a small company that financed B-movies) took up the challenge. It records as the highest-grossing independent film to date, costing only $13 million (slightly less than a third of what Burton’s Batman cost just a year earlier), grossing just over $200 million worldwide.

Jim Henson

The Turtles originated in Henson’s London studio as a creative return to his friend Steve Barron, a director who had previously shot several episodes of Henson’s The Storyteller miniseries. Henson was very proud and pleased with his work after several months of design, but the bad news was that the final result of the film was not to Jim’s liking, who did not agree with the violence shown, making Barron enemies. For better or for worse, it was the last film work Henson was involved in, as he would die a month and a half after the film’s release.

April O’Neal

Another person who was not happy with the film’s “brutal” results was actress Judith Hoag, who did not want to reprise her role as April in the sequels because of this problem. Also during production, Judith refused various action shots for her character in an attempt by Barron to make April more faithful to her original version of the comics. As an additional interesting fact, Nicole Kidman was the closest option after Hoag to stay with April, where actresses such as Marisa Tomei, Sandra Bullock, Melanie Griffith, Sean Young, Winona Ryder and Brooke Shields were also considered.

4 turtles

Actors who physically portrayed the turtles (voices were different) also had a cameo in the film: Josh Pais (Rafael), as a passenger in the back of a taxi right after Rafael jumps onto the hood of the taxi. Michelan Sisti (Michelangelo), as the pizza delivery man who delivers the pizza to the sewer. Leif Tilden (Donatello), as the Pie Clan courier who meets April in the subway station; and David Forman (Leonardo), as a gang member in the warehouse during Casey’s fight with Tatsu.

How is Elmo similar to Splinter?

Kevin Clash, the famous puppeteer who created Elmo’s current persona and was a little monster for most of his existence, was also the main culprit (called “Puppet Master”) behind the trio responsible for bringing Splinter back to life (the other two handled the hands and facial expressions)

Batman and Daredevil

Basically, the entire main plot of the Turtles is a parody of Daredevil, mostly featuring a villainous clan nicknamed “The Foot”, in reference to the criminal gang The Hand. Similarly, there would have been a “mocking” reference to Batman in the original version, but to avoid getting into trouble, Barron decided to have said dialogue in “Critters” when Rafael left the theater. In the original script, the turtle would come out of watching the 1989 Batman, saying on the way out, “Nice car, stupid costume.”

The movie is more faithful than the cartoon

Few elements in the film remain more faithful to the Mirage and Archie comics than the animated series itself. The biggest difference in the two is Splinter’s origin, because while in the film he retains the original version of the rat who learned the fighting moves of his teacher Hamato Yoshi, in the cartoon the writers decided it was the same Hamato transformed into a rat after exposure to the mutagen.

Sequels and reboots

Unfortunately, no subsequent version has achieved the quality of this first film, leading to the decline of the Turtles and weakening their position in pop culture. There were two ill-fated direct sequels in 1991 and 1993. After a long hiatus, two very poor animated films followed in 2007 and 2009. Ultimately, the reboots of 2014 and 2016 ended hopes for another series. Likewise, the 1997, 2003, and 2012 series also failed to reach the prime of the original series.

Casey-Jones

Before Elias Koteas landed this picturesque role, actors such as Johnny Depp, Keanu Reeves, Christian Slater, Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric and River Phoenix were considered for the cast. Perhaps this is the role in which Koteas shines the most, after some interesting performances in films such as The Thin Red Line (being one of the main characters), Shutter Island and Zodiac.

Robin Williams

Being a huge fan of Turtles, Robin Williams lent Judith Hoag his entire comic book collection to prepare for the role of April. They both worked on the film Cadillac Man, also in 1990

