12 million, Joan Laporta personally closes the signing, good from the captain of Barça

Last Market Hours leopard they are furious. Less than 24 hours, the Blaugrana team announced a loan of 120 million euros and the sale of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain for 50.4 million euros. Economic injection followed by exit Frank Kessywho a few days ago went to Saudi Arabiacare 12.5 million in the harcas of the blaugrana club. Three operations that have a clear purpose: to register signatures and renewals that are not yet on the register League and think about signings that could improve the squad Javi Hernandez.

Neymar Jr is close to terminating his contract with Paris Saint-Germain

And one of these signings must come in advance. Because even though Xavi keeps pointing at Right side As a top priority, the reality is that Dembele’s departure leaves a very large gap that must be filled by another winger who can contribute to the imbalance and the last pass. There are many names that have been called in recent weeks to take this position, but these days one of them has been placed above all, the name Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr’s greeting during PSG training / Photo: EFE

The Brazilian striker has a difficult situation at Paris Saint-Germain. The Paris Club has already told him it’s not in the plans Luis Enrique for next season, and both parties are working to terminate his contract. The situation is so tense that the Asturias coach has decided not to call him up for the first official match they will play against him. Lorient. Thus, the “ten” PSG can become free agent in the coming days to agree with any club.

Barça interested in Neymar

And how could it be otherwise, one of the clubs that noticed Neymar Jr. is leopardthat if you do not have to pay any transfer costs, it will be easier for you to pay for registration. In fact, according to the program “Goal” Betheve, the return of the Brazilian to Barcelona may be inevitable. Joan Laporta would lead the talks and the winger, born in Sao Paulo I would come to the blaugrana club to recharge 12 million euroswhich is much less than what he gets at PSG.

Neymar Jr during the match against Barça / Photo: EFE

Neymar’s willingness to sign for Barça seems clear and Joan Laporta would be delighted to have the Brazilian in his ranks. However, Javi Hernandez doesn’t see his inclusion as obvious. In the next few days, it will be known whether the coach of the blue garnets will eventually give up, but for now, the one who wanted to get wet was Sergi Robertofirst team captain who provided “I spoke to Neymar and he would be happy to return.and that “he is a very unusual player and with Dembele gone, we need players like that, with such natural talent.” A few statements that confirm that the Neymar case is more open than ever.