12 Netflix romantic movies to watch with your partner

You can find every one of these romantic movies on Netflix and they can help you solve funny, sad, erotic and very serious problems in your relationship.

Last update: August 12, 2023

Love has many nuances that are not always easy to define on your own, for this there are romantic movies that you can find on Netflix and enjoy them together with your partner. In such a fun way, they will be able to connect their ideas, points of view and even doubts about their relationships, their present and their future.

Viewing this type of content helps couples connect their ideas and expectations.as well as enjoy intimate moments motivated by laughter, crying, and empathy with other people’s life stories, which can sometimes be very hidden at home.

The best romantic movies on Netflix that you can watch together

If your partner likes feature films, don’t miss the opportunity to share this list of romantic movies available on Netflix. The most interesting thing is that after two hours you may receive an inspirational message or teaching about love, what you might have been waiting for. Here are our recommendations!

1. Today we’ll talk about that day

Movie Today we’ll talk about that day or Hari Ini Akan Kita Cheritakan Nanti (original title) is a work originating from Indonesia and tells facts about a love story that begins in 1987.. The clearest message is the fight for love regardless of social and immigration status.

Look on Netflix.

2. Between life and death

No, this is not about dramatizing simply because life takes many turns. And that’s what Between life and death This is a movie that you can watch together and add valueseeing how these teenagers are separated by a tragic death.

Likewise, it is an open invitation to go through mourning knowing that this loved one who is on another plane never leaves us. Get your handkerchiefs ready!

You can find it here.

3. It’s you

Javier believes that he can see the future that is in store for him with any partner who makes him start an endless journey of frustration and disappointment. Although he plans to find the love of his life, fate has a surprise in store for him.

That’s how It’s you, This is a film that can be seen as a couple that can make you think about how important it is to enjoy every moment without thinking about the future, which can often be uncertain.

Look on Netflix.

4. You

If your partner doesn’t really like drama and pure romanticism, then he can watch a movie near you. Youwhich combines humor and comedy tell the story of two millennials who fall in love and have to overcome a big obstacle: to meet their parents.

If you and your partner have not yet taken this step, this will be a good way to prepare and prepare for formal courtship with the family. After all, what could happen?

You can watch it on Netflix.

5. Safe place

Safe place Turkish film telling a story a couple who, at the worst moment of their lives, are living the best love story. A six-year-old boy who does not accept his mother’s new boyfriend, a terminal illness and great insecurities are the ingredients of this romantic drama.

Watching this production as a couple can help strengthen that bond of love by reiterating that love can and does overcome everything. Find it here.

6. your house or mine

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher meet again in a very beautiful romantic drama. Being best friends since high school, their bond is so strong that it knows no bounds. This It’s one of those films to understand that love has many stages. and that it’s never too late to say yes, it promises a great future.

You can watch it on Netflix.

7. marriage story

Movie marriage history, This movie, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, was released in 2019 and continues to give people something to talk about. Although many doubt its romantic overtones, the truth is that The love that this couple has leaves us with a big lesson, because it ends in a difficult divorce.

However, both on different occasions express how much they love each other. After all, the lesson is large and includes children, so if you and your partner are hoping to have children or already have children, feel free to watch the movie together and discuss his teachings.

Look on Netflix.

8. Love and other addictions

Movie Love and other addictions is a romantic, dramatic and comedic film that explores the risks of starting a relationship without commitment, including losing your mind to each other. This pair of characters do not believe in love.but daily coexistence, good sex and deep conversations teach them how valuable and unexpected this wonderful feeling is.

Watch it on Netflix.

9. Trust



Trust is a film that follows the life of a married couple who have known each other since high school but go through the hardships of a long-term relationship.

Both are seduced by other people who come into their lives.. Will the love they have for each other be strong enough to overcome temptations? Find out for yourself on Netflix.

10. Elisa and Marcela

Movie Elisa and Marcela It is based on real events and depicts the love story of two women who find themselves in the grip of the strict social norms of the time.

In love with each other, they invent a way to overcome the obstacles that prevent them from living their love. Elisa assumes a male identity in search of an opportunity to marry Marcela.. What will happen to this lie?

Find out on Netflix.

eleven. seven souls

Seven Souls is a movie classic that you must see if you haven’t already. Seeing this with your partner will connect you with true love because Ben Thomas sacrifices love not only for his partner, but for many other people.after feeling guilty about a tragic car accident that ended in the death of his wife.

Get your handkerchiefs ready and hug each other a lot, because if this movie puts anything on the table, it’s that love often has an end, even if the heart doesn’t want it.

Look on Netflix.

12. if i was 30

Movie if i was 30 tells the story of two best friends who face bullying at school. He always supported his girlfriend because he was in love with her. However, the girl just wants to fit into a popular group, leaving him out of the way.

This panorama changes when a girl wants to be 30, to be prosperous and flirtatious, but discovers that the life she dreamed of is not the one she dreamed of. What happened to your best friend?

Look on Netflix.

Which of these Netflix romantic movies do you think connects you the most?

We recommend you 12 Netflix romantic movies that will help you and your partner deal with the various conflicts that arise in a relationship. From the situations of youth to the tiresome temptations that can come with long marriages.

Feel free to go through the list together and decide what it is. movies which can entertain them, help them connect and, why not, dispel doubts and fears about their future.

You may be interested…