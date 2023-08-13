12 years after Dybala’s college debut in August 2023.

A day like today, but from 2011, Paulo Dybala made his debut at the institute at the age of 17. It was the first date of the B Nacional 2011/2012 and the team then led by Dario Franco beat Huracan 2-0.

💎🇦🇹 12 years ago, Paulo Dybala made his professional debut in #Instituteplaying monumental. 🔙 On that day, the red-whites beat Huracan 2-0 thanks to goals from Claudio Fileppi and Facundo Erpen. The next day, in a match with Aldosivi, Paulo scored his first official goal. Thank you… pic.twitter.com/97dwdj87hu – ACC Institute (@ACCInstitute) August 12, 2023

The game was played at the Estadio Monumental de Alta Córdoba and goals were scored that evening. Claudio Fileppi (from the penalty spot) and Facundo Erpen. Both goals were scored in the second half.

A man born in Laguna Larga has been playing since the beginning and he was replaced by Marcelo Bergese at the 25th minute of the plug-in.. In that game, he shared the lead with Nicolás López Macri and Claudio Filepi.

Pearl’ He played only a year at the institute, and was transferred to Palermo after the 2011/2012 season. In club played 38 games and scored 17 goalsbeing the figure of a team that was close to promotion to the First Division.