19 new cases of syphilis detected in Cordoba this year: ‘Yes’ lives

While a total of 19 cases of syphilis have been registered by the Da Life Civic Association this year, the number of cases is on the rise, the organization’s president, Alejandro Mendoza Molina, acknowledged.

Men and women are at the same level in numbers, whose age ranges from 30 to 50 years, and is currently one of the sexually transmitted diseases that registers the majority of cases.

He pointed out that at present, those who suffer from this disease should definitely see a doctor, since the treatment is based on antibiotics and requires prescriptions before self-medicating.

With this in mind, he urged citizens to get tested for STDs, namely HIV, syphilis and hepatitis, they can contact this association, which provides assistance on 1st street between 4th and 6th avenues next to El Moro’s room in center of Cordoba.

The interlocutor mentioned that they do 1-2 tests a day, few people know that the service is free, so he suggested that they seek advice.

Alejandro Mendoza Molina noted that the most common doubts among those who request information are related to the places where they receive free medical care, and whether there is a cure, whether they will die or whether the disease is curable, “but here we dispel all doubts, he said at last.