20 best series and films about the mafia, gangsters in history

While movies should usually follow the adventures of a hero or a good person, there are also certain genres that give villains more space, giving them a more lead role.

This is what is outlined primarily in those stories focused on mafiawhich show the world of the underworld and how big criminals keep their empire afloat by avoiding the severity of the law in many ways.

While the genre has had its forte in film, it has recently made its way into television, where its season-by-season storytelling style has created true gems starring the world’s most notorious criminals.

Today at Hobby Consolas, we’re taking a broad look at the genre on the big and small screen, putting together what we think 20 best series and films about the mafia and gangsters in history.

The best films and series about the mafia:

Godfather

What better place to start this list than with one of the great classics of the genre. Godfather based on the novel by Mario Puzo, directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Marlon Brando.

Its plot takes place in the 40s and tells the story of Don Vito Corleone is a respected and feared boss who belongs to one of the five great families of the New York mafia.. But when Corleone refuses to get involved in the drug business, another gang leader orders his assassination, igniting a bloody gang war.

soprano

Undoubtedly one of best mafia show is sopranoan HBO production created by David Chase and starring James Gandolfini.

Follow the daily life of Tony Soprano, the boss of a New Jersey mafia family. whose experiences are told by the soprano himself in the revelations he makes to his psychoanalyst.

one of our

Directed by Martin Scorsese one of our is a film based on a true story starring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino and many more.

It tells the story of Henry Hill, a boy who becomes fascinated with the life of gangsters in his neighborhood and joins them at the age of thirteen. Gradually rising in the category due to the trust in their superiors.

Peaky Blinders

Between row latest found Peaky Blindersdirected by Stephen Knight, featuring Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory and Joe Cole.

The events of the series take place after the First World War. The Shelbys, a family of Irish gangsters who run the local horse betting business in the city of Birmingham..

american gangster

Directed by Ridley Scott american gangster This is a gangster thriller starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe, set in New York City in the late 60s.

It tells the story of Frank Lucas, a high-profile black Harlem mobster who, After the death of his boss, he does not miss the opportunity to build his own criminal empire..

Boardwalk Empire

Created by Terence Winter, Boardwalk Empire is a gangster series starring the great Steve Buscemi.

Based on a true story, the series revolves around Enoch “Nucky” Thompson. a man who is at the center of everything that happens in Atlantic City at a time of great change after World War I and with the newly introduced Prohibition.

Road to perdition

Another one of the best gangster movies is Road to perditiondirected by Sam Mendes and featuring a lavish cast of Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, Jude Law, Tyler Hoechlin, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Stanley Tucci.

Set during the dark years of the Great Depression, the film tells the story of Michael Sullivan, a hitman with unwavering loyalty who is forced to go on the run with his son when he witnesses a brutal murder and is pursued by his own gang..

Narcos

Created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro and Paul Eckstein. Narcos is a series of gangsters that has had stars such as Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, Damian Alcazar, Paulina Gaitan, Paulina Garcia and Raul Mendes, among others, throughout the seasons.

The series takes place in the 80s. chronicles the efforts of US and Colombian authorities to fight drug trafficker Pablo Escobar and the Medellin cartel.one of the richest and most ruthless criminal organizations in the history of modern crime.

The Price of Power (Scarface)

one more of movies stand out in the gangster genre The Price of Power (Scarface)directed by Brian De Palma and starring the impressive Al Pacino.

Tells a story about Tony Montana, a cold and ruthless Cuban expat who settles in Miami with the goal of becoming a crime boss..

Infiltrating the mafia

Directed by Michel Alaik Infiltrating the mafia series starring Marco Bocci, Peppino Mazzotta, Renato Carpentieri, Carlotta Antonelli, Diane Fleury and Federico Tocci.

As the title suggests, the series revolves around Marco Solo, an agent whose mission is to infiltrate Corona, the powerful ‘Ndrangheta family, from Gioia Tauro..

Hit

Classics where they are Hit This is one of the best Mafia movies ever directed by George Roy Hill, with a cast led by Robert Redford and Paul Newman.

Set in 1930s Chicago, the film features Johnny Hooker and Henry Gondorff. two swindlers who decide to avenge the death of an old and dear colleague killed on the orders of a powerful gangster named Doyle Lonnegan.

McMafia

Continuing mafia series we found McMafiadirected by Hossein Amini and James Watkins, starring James Norton, David Strathairn, Juliette Rylance, Alexei Serebryakov and Maria Shukshina.

It tells the story of Alex Godman, the English-raised son of Russian mafia exiles who spent his life trying to escape the shadow of his past until drawn into the underworld by a murder that causes his family’s past to come back to threaten them.

Honor Prizzi

Directed by John Huston Honor Prizzi a gangster film starring Jack Nicholson, Kathleen Turner, Anjelica Huston and Robert Loggia, among others.

Its plot revolves around Charlie Partanna, an assassin in the employ of the Prizzi, one of the most powerful Mafia families.. Don’s granddaughter is in love with Charlie, although Irene Walker, a beautiful and mysterious blonde, will stand between them.

sneaky pete

Created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore. sneaky pete is a gangster series starring Giovanni Ribisi, Marin Ireland, Margo Martindale, Shane McRae and Liebe Barer.

It tells the story of a young con man who, After getting out of jail, he decides to steal his cellmate’s identity to escape his creditors..

departed

one more of best gangster movies is departeddirector’s film Martin Scorsese featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Vera Farmiga, Alec Baldwin and Martin Sheen, to name a few.

The plot follows Billy Costigan, a rookie cop who He must infiltrate powerful mobster Frank Costello’s gang in order to gain his trust and destroy the organization from the inside, unaware that Costello has a police infiltrator.Colin Sullivan, who holds a senior position in the Special Investigations Division.

best boy

Created by Ronan Bennett, best boy is a series of mob scenes starring Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Michael Ward, Simbi Ajikawo, David Omoregi, and Sean Romulus, among others.

The series revolves around Dushane and Sally, two young drug dealers from London who, seeking to develop in the drug business, have entered into an alliance with the powerful Bobby Raikes..

The Untouchables by Eliot Ness

Continuing mafia movies we found The Untouchables by Eliot Nessfilm by Brian De Palma, which starred a luxurious cast consisting of Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Robert De Niro and Andy Garcia and others.

The film takes place during the height of Prohibition in Chicago. follows federal agent Eliot Ness’s relentless pursuit of Al Capone, the absolute master of organized crime in the city..

gomorrah

Directed by Matteo Garrone gomorrah is a gangster series starring Salvatore Cantalupo, Gianfelice Imparato, Maria Nazionale, Toni Servillo and Gigio Morra.

The plot of the series focuses on the struggle for power and control of the drug trade between two rival Camorra Napolitan clans.Savastano and Conte.

Once upon time in America

Under the direction of Sergio Leone, Once upon time in America This is one of best gangster movies Cast: Robert De Niro, James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern, Tuesday Weld, William Forsyth, Treat Williams, Jennifer Connelly, Burt Young, Joe Pesci and many more.

The film takes place at the turn of the 20th century. David Aaronson, a poor Jewish boy who, along with his new friend named Max, decides to start a band.. Over time, David and Max will become major mafiosi.

Survivor Escobar. Alias ​​J.J.

Directed by Luis Alberto Restrepo, Jorge Sandoval and Juan Carlos Vasquez. Survivor Escobar. Nickname J.J. gangster drama based on real events starring Juan Pablo Urrego.

Its plot centers on John Jairo Velasquez, the right-hand man of Pablo Escobar, known by his pseudonym “Popeye”. telling his story from captivity at the death of Escobar to the last years of prison.

This concludes our review. 20 best series and films about the mafia and gangsters in history. Since it is inevitable to leave other equally good titles in the dark, we invite you to share your recommendations for gangster movies and series in the comments.