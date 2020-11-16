Now you’ll be able to play the standard keno sport in your Mac. Click between 2 and 10 numbers, press Go, then anxiously watch as 20 random numbers, or balls, are chosen to see what number of matches you get. The extra you wager, the extra you win (or lose…)!

Features:

• Retro Casino Feel

• Win Meter

• Quick Pick (Random Numbers)

• Saves Credits between periods

• Multiple Speeds

• Bet as much as 1,000,000 credit per sport (for those who can afford to)

• … OH, AND IT’S FREE!

Keno gives hours of enjoyable. If you want different on line casino video games like poker, texas maintain ’em, slot machines, roulette, or black jack, you then’ll need to add this thrilling traditional Keno sport to your assortment!

We provide you with 100 Credits to start out (and each time you run out). Can you stand up to 1,000? Ten thousand? One Million? We problem you to take action.

In addition to free credit, you may as well select to buy credit.









