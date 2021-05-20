Knights and Bikes Download Full Version

Knights and Bikes Game – Overview – Free Download – PC – Compressed – Specs – Screenshots – RIP

Type of recreation: Action,Adventure

PC Release Date: August 26, 2019

Developer/Publishers: Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Knights and Bikes (1.4 GB) is an motion,journey online game. Developed and revealed by Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents. It was launched on August 26, 2019 for Windows. KNIGHTS AND BIKES is a hand-painted action-adventure set on a British island within the Eighties. You’ll play as Nessa & Demelza, powerful imaginative women, exploring the island in a Goonies-inspired story. An journey that sees them pedalling into hazard, searching for treasure and historic mysteries to resolve.

Minimum System Requirements

