Trollskog Download Full Version

By
Staff
-
0
16

Trollskog Game – Overview – Free Download – PC – Compressed – Specs – Screenshots – RIP
Type of sport: Strategy
PC Release Date: August 19, 2019
Developer/Publishers: Andreas Carlson/Abstract Void Interactive
Trollskog (120 MB) is a technique online game. Developed and printed by Andreas Carlson/Abstract Void Interactive. It was launched on August 19, 2019 for Windows. Trollskog is an open-world citybuilder RTS, with financial engine-building, tactical battles and participant selection. Explore a forested world impressed by Swedish folklore, full of each pleasant and hostile NPCs, clear up quests and safe assets by power or diplomacy.

Minimum System Requirements
Trollskog Download

Download Now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here